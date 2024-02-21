MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,821
- Reaction score
- 39,645
Inspired by this thread.
I'm probably one of the rare ones on here. I don't have one tattoo at all. Not even a small one. Just never found them appealing.
Pretty much all my close friends have one. So I guess I'm a unicorn among that group.
Don't get me wrong just because I don't like wearing tattoos, depending on the tattoo and where it is. I love it on beautiful women.
Who here has the guts to post their Tattoo's pic?
and let me critique the bejesus out of it Inkmasters Ollie Peck style? I would but alas, blank slate, empty canvas, null set, inkless....
forums.sherdog.com
I'm probably one of the rare ones on here. I don't have one tattoo at all. Not even a small one. Just never found them appealing.
Pretty much all my close friends have one. So I guess I'm a unicorn among that group.
Don't get me wrong just because I don't like wearing tattoos, depending on the tattoo and where it is. I love it on beautiful women.