Social Does anyone here not have any tattoos?

Inspired by this thread.

Who here has the guts to post their Tattoo's pic?

and let me critique the bejesus out of it Inkmasters Ollie Peck style? I would but alas, blank slate, empty canvas, null set, inkless....
I'm probably one of the rare ones on here. I don't have one tattoo at all. Not even a small one. Just never found them appealing.

Pretty much all my close friends have one. So I guess I'm a unicorn among that group.

Don't get me wrong just because I don't like wearing tattoos, depending on the tattoo and where it is. I love it on beautiful women.
 
Rare not to have a tattoo?

Obviously they are far more popular than 30 years ago, but there is still far more without ink than with, I'd imagine.
 
Bout 30-40% covered at the moment and adding more.

LEWIS540 said:
Rare not to have a tattoo?

Obviously they are far more popular than 30 years ago, but there is still far more without ink than with, I'd imagine.
I'm just going by my surrounding and the people I encounter in my life. And most I've seen in my life I'd say 80% has some sort of tattoo. Even just a small one.
 
I don't have any tattoos. Most people I know don't have any either.
 
I have 1 I got 40 years ago, that I wish I didn't have. I think tattoos are trashy. Luckily mine's easy to hide.
 
MXZT said:
I'm just going by my surrounding and the people I encounter in my life. And most I've seen in my life I'd say 80% has some sort of tattoo. Even just a small one.
So you're saying not only do 80% of the people you encounter have tattoos, but they are visible tattoos, too?

Do you live in a tattoo parlour?
 
I don’t have any. I got ADHD I’d never be able to sit for hours while someone draws on me.
 
no tattoo for me either, just never thought of a cool design that i want.
 
Nope , clean apart from a tiny blue black dot on my left wrist that appeared from somewhere years ago. No idea where it came from .
 
I like tattoos and the idea of tattoos, but do not have any.
 
Tone C said:
Nope , clean apart from a tiny blue black dot on my left wrist that appeared from somewhere years ago. No idea where it came from .
That was the time I tried to stab you but your iron like skin prevented puncture.
 
LEWIS540 said:
So you're saying not only do 80% of the people you encounter have tattoos, but they are visible tattoos, too?

Do you live in a tattoo parlour?
Mostly visible tattoos.
 
