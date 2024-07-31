Does anyone find the UFC boring. They have no stars or storylines. WMMA..

Leon Edwards
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2022
- Messages
- 589
- Reaction score
- 1,105
There have been some great storylines in MMA
Jones/DC
Alex/Izzy
Tito/shamrock
Conor/Khabib
Now the UFC has some great fighters but no great storylines or drama. This makes the whole UFC boring, there have been ma y cards I have not even bothered to watch.
Wmma without any stars is just a dead division.
UFC has become stale. They need more stars, more drama, more storylines.
Jones/DC
Alex/Izzy
Tito/shamrock
Conor/Khabib
Now the UFC has some great fighters but no great storylines or drama. This makes the whole UFC boring, there have been ma y cards I have not even bothered to watch.
Wmma without any stars is just a dead division.
UFC has become stale. They need more stars, more drama, more storylines.