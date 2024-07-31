Does anyone find the UFC boring. They have no stars or storylines. WMMA..

I can count the fighters/fights I find compelling on 1 (one) singular hand.

They don't have to be gobshites outside of the cage, but there has to be something about them in some way that draws people in.



Aspinall: next great heavyweight, steamrolling everyone and calling out the GOAT (and has a good chance at winning, if it happens)

Poatan: wrecking machine, fan-friendly style, likeable guy & on a rampage through multiple divisions

Paddy: lots of hype, people are desperate for him to lose but he keeps getting finishes lol



So there's your problem, boss.

We lack these kind of guys for the most part.