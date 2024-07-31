Does anyone find the UFC boring. They have no stars or storylines. WMMA..

There have been some great storylines in MMA

Jones/DC
Alex/Izzy
Tito/shamrock
Conor/Khabib


Now the UFC has some great fighters but no great storylines or drama. This makes the whole UFC boring, there have been ma y cards I have not even bothered to watch.

Wmma without any stars is just a dead division.

UFC has become stale. They need more stars, more drama, more storylines.
 
Khabib/Conor was in the storyline, it was a single fight.

There don't have to be rivalries for there to be interesting fights.

Every fight Pereira is in is interesting, because he brings it.

For that matter there was a 4-fight Figueido/Moreno storyline that got boring AF.
There was an Edwards/Usman storyline. Only one fight was interesting, then only at the end.
There is now a Belal/Edwards storyline.

Personally I don't think these fights ad-nauseum "rematches" are as interesting as new fights between solid competitors.
 
I can count the fighters/fights I find compelling on 1 (one) singular hand.
They don't have to be gobshites outside of the cage, but there has to be something about them in some way that draws people in.

Aspinall: next great heavyweight, steamrolling everyone and calling out the GOAT (and has a good chance at winning, if it happens)
Poatan: wrecking machine, fan-friendly style, likeable guy & on a rampage through multiple divisions
Paddy: lots of hype, people are desperate for him to lose but he keeps getting finishes lol

So there's your problem, boss.
We lack these kind of guys for the most part.
 
1722445904795.gif

Card the troll.

Because the King of Africa isn’t soap opera enough for you? Dricus vs Izzy.
 
The second you said story lines your entire opinion of MMA became worthless. This isn't fucking wrestling.
 
Stories happen inside the ring, not outside.

Volk moving up in weight and giving Islam the fight of his career was a great storyline.

Poirier having that one last title fight and bloodying Islam before getting finished in the 5th was a great storyline.
 
I still enjoy it, but it is in kind of a down period the past few years. The star power isnt great, mostly weak placeholder feeling champions and no divisions feel especially hot.

At the end of the day though, its still people punching, kicking, kneeing, elbowing, throwing, choking etc each other in a cage. So its pretty fun.
 
Peeks and valley. Ying and yang. Happens with all sports.

There are no highs without lows.
 
We have Dana. He is the walking storyline, trashtalk and drama.
 
UFC is dying. The skill level has declined, the cards are watered down, and there are no superstars. Zuffa era was peak UFC. Now we are oversaturated with boring cards filled with unknown fighters no one cares about. Most fighters try and garner interest with lame WWE type gimmicks and personas. Social media has exposed most fighters as being brain-dead bores with few redeeming qualities. MMA is a fringe sport for athletes who couldn’t go professional in anything else. It’s a sport in which the goal is to inflict CTE on another human, it’s actually quite gross. The Martial Arts spirit is gone and it shows.
 
I can count the fighters/fights I find compelling on 1 (one) singular hand.
They don't have to be gobshites outside of the cage, but there has to be something about them in some way that draws people in.

Aspinall: next great heavyweight, steamrolling everyone and calling out the GOAT (and has a good chance at winning, if it happens)
Poatan: wrecking machine, fan-friendly style, likeable guy & on a rampage through multiple divisions
Paddy: lots of hype, people are desperate for him to lose but he keeps getting finishes lol

So there's your problem, boss.
We lack these kind of guys for the most part.
These are less "storylines" and more "exciting fighter wins in exciting fashion".
 
who gives a fuck? pro wrestling is for dweebs.

go on social media if you want drama. i watch fights because i wanna watch fights. i dont give a FUCK about what cunts on Twitter are saying!
 
