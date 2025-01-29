Do you think there is a current fighter that can bump off one of the four horsemen GOAT group?

Takes Two To Tango
Basically I believe most think the four horsemen are:
Fedor
GSP
Jones
Silva
Anyone currently can bump one of these fighters out of the group and potentially be a new horseman?
The only two guys I can think of is Islam if he keeps on doing what he's doing. I even think Chimaev has good chance, if he lives up to his potential.
