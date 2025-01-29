Do you think there is a current fighter that can bump off one of the four horsemen GOAT group?

swarrrm said: Jones and Silva are disqualified. Replace them with DJ and Aldo. That being said, I voted Islam, and he's only a couple wins away from doing it. Click to expand...

I 100% agree with adding DJ. As far as Islam is concerned will those couple of wins be against FWs, LWs in the the range of #10 or any chance it is an actual legit #1 contender? He skipped a ranked LW that was the official backup fighter for a rematch with a FW he decisively beat. Then he chooses Moicano who has never been above #10 over Dariush who had been perennially top 5. He looks great in there but his opposition is carefully selected when he has the chance. Padded record is a bit strong but he hasn't fought the best available during his defense streak.