  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Do you think there is a current fighter that can bump off one of the four horsemen GOAT group?

Out of these current active fighters - Who has the best chance to be one of the four horsemen?

  • Total voters
    15
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,747
Reaction score
48,481
Basically I believe most think the four horsemen are:

Fedor
GSP
Jones
Silva

Anyone currently can bump one of these fighters out of the group and potentially be a new horseman?

The only two guys I can think of is Islam if he keeps on doing what he's doing. I even think Chimaev has good chance, if he lives up to his potential.
 
Jones and Silva are disqualified. Replace them with DJ and Aldo. That being said, I voted Islam, and he's only a couple wins away from doing it.
 
Islam is in the discussion after about 3-4 more title defenses and moving up and winning a belt.

Pereira is in the discussion after about 3 more title defenses and moving up to win the heavyweight belt.
 
Agree with not counting Jones and Anderson in there and it would be very interesting to see a prime GSP against either Khamzat or Shavkat.
 
The thread question and the poll question are different ones.

Voted Islam as of those listed he would have the best chance. But I don't think he'll be able to.
 
Khamz and Islam are already superior to pretty much all those guys imo
 
swarrrm said:
Jones and Silva are disqualified. Replace them with DJ and Aldo. That being said, I voted Islam, and he's only a couple wins away from doing it.
Click to expand...
I 100% agree with adding DJ. As far as Islam is concerned will those couple of wins be against FWs, LWs in the the range of #10 or any chance it is an actual legit #1 contender? He skipped a ranked LW that was the official backup fighter for a rematch with a FW he decisively beat. Then he chooses Moicano who has never been above #10 over Dariush who had been perennially top 5. He looks great in there but his opposition is carefully selected when he has the chance. Padded record is a bit strong but he hasn't fought the best available during his defense streak.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Pereira is in the discussion after about 3 more title defenses and moving up to win the heavyweight belt.
Click to expand...
If Pereira wins the HW belt, he is immediately there, no discussion or additional wins needed. But since it will most likely never happen, I’d go with Ilia or Islam after a few more and the belt in the division above.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
I 100% agree with adding DJ. As far as Islam is concerned will those couple of wins be against FWs, LWs in the the range of #10 or any chance it is an actual legit #1 contender? He skipped a ranked LW that was the official backup fighter for a rematch with a FW he decisively beat. Then he chooses Moicano who has never been above #10 over Dariush who had been perennially top 5. He looks great in there but his opposition is carefully selected when he has the chance. Padded record is a bit strong but he hasn't fought the best available during his defense streak.
Click to expand...
This gotta be the worst argument.
It's clear Islam WOULD fight anyone UFC puts in front of him as proven with the late notice replacements. He's beaten everyone coming off a win in the LW top 10 already.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,351
Messages
56,826,341
Members
175,422
Latest member
chosenviolence

Share this page

Back
Top