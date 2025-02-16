  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Do you think that...

L

Luffy

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
721
Reaction score
446
The money is the main reason many fighters keep fighting and not retiring, instead of wanting a legacy, a challenge and to be recognized, the latter actually being a lot overrated by we fans?

For JJ for example.... Do you think he keeps fighting, has had 2 fights in HW with Stipe being his ideal retirement, as a way to create a legacy, GOAT narrative, or pretty much due to the money? Like, maybe if the fight vs Stipe did make 3x what it did, Jon Jones wouldn't give two f** about retiring... But needing the most he can get in his last fight... So the fact he wants to fight Alex Poatan being totally due to the money that it gets him being on a different level than fighting Aspinall... ? I mean, many casual fans buy PPV... The nerd fans would likely end up buying them both even though if they think one fight is way more sensible than the other, but casual fans will ask who is an Aspinall or what Tom is, but the association to "damn, so this new chama guy who has been challenged even by Usyk to go boxing, who even the president says chama at the end of his speeches now, is fighting the guy who never gets beaten? That's it" will ring to casuals.
 
Two things can be true. I don’t think GSP came back to fight Bisping bc he needed money.

Jon has a massive ego that needs stroked, occasionally.

I think Poatan is just trying to make as much as he can while the iron is hot, plus he seems to genuinely enjoy seperating other men from their senses.

It really just depends on the fighter. Humans are all motivated differently.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WolfPackHunter
Why do we "Fans" hold great fighters to such stupid rules?
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
2K
tritestill
tritestill
LeBron
Poatan is the Real Legacy Fight
Replies
4
Views
314
LeBron
LeBron
L
Which fight would make more $ $ $
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
BangBang
BangBang
markantony20
Poatan v Gane @ Heavyweight.
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
Mind Mine
Mind Mine
L
Rank the fights you'd want to see
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
Bend NvR Break
Bend NvR Break

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,533
Messages
56,905,493
Members
175,454
Latest member
amr boogey

Share this page

Back
Top