Do you think that...

The money is the main reason many fighters keep fighting and not retiring, instead of wanting a legacy, a challenge and to be recognized, the latter actually being a lot overrated by we fans?



For JJ for example.... Do you think he keeps fighting, has had 2 fights in HW with Stipe being his ideal retirement, as a way to create a legacy, GOAT narrative, or pretty much due to the money? Like, maybe if the fight vs Stipe did make 3x what it did, Jon Jones wouldn't give two f** about retiring... But needing the most he can get in his last fight... So the fact he wants to fight Alex Poatan being totally due to the money that it gets him being on a different level than fighting Aspinall... ? I mean, many casual fans buy PPV... The nerd fans would likely end up buying them both even though if they think one fight is way more sensible than the other, but casual fans will ask who is an Aspinall or what Tom is, but the association to "damn, so this new chama guy who has been challenged even by Usyk to go boxing, who even the president says chama at the end of his speeches now, is fighting the guy who never gets beaten? That's it" will ring to casuals.