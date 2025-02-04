Out of these current/active MMA fighters, which one would you like to see become the greatest MMA fighter of all-time?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
***Not including Jon Jones because he's been considered one of the greatest if not the greatest for over a decade***
I love Fedor and all and I think he's currently the greatest, but I wouldn't mind seeing Chimaev take over that mantle.
How about you guys?
Or there is no one?
Feel free to suggest names.
