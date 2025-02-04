  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Out of these current/active MMA fighters, which one would you like to see become the greatest MMA fighter of all-time?

Choose One.

  • Ilia Topuria

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Islam Makhachev

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Shavkat Rakhmonov

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Khamzat Chimaev

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Poatan

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Vadim Nemkov

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Usman Nurmagomedov

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Alexander Volkanovski

    Votes: 1 20.0%
  • Total voters
    5
***Not including Jon Jones because he's been considered one of the greatest if not the greatest for over a decade***

I love Fedor and all and I think he's currently the greatest, but I wouldn't mind seeing Chimaev take over that mantle.

How about you guys?

Or there is no one?

Feel free to suggest names.
 
Poatan or Volk
Both exciting to watch, supremely talented and classy fighters. Both got a good sense of humour too
I don't think either will be goat in their divisions though, let alone overall goat
 
