Opinion Do you think the government can run better simulations ?

we can do it
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crimson_Contagion

Crimson Contagion was a joint exercise conducted from January to August 2019, in which numerous national, state and local, private and public organizations in the US participated, in order to test the capacity of the federal government and twelve states to respond to a severe pandemic of influenza originating in China.

Key findings[edit]
  • Federal government lacks sufficient funding to respond to a severe influenza pandemic.
  • Exercise participants lacked clarity on the roles of different federal agencies, and what information was important to pass on to federal partners.
  • HHS had issues providing accurate and relevant information to hospitals and other public health organizations.
  • Confusion between HHS, FEMA, and the Department of Homeland Security on which federal agency would take the lead in the crisis.
  • The United States lacks the production capacity to meet the demands for protective equipment and medical devices such as masks and ventilators imposed by a pandemic.
  • States were unable to efficiently request resources due to the lack of a standardized request process.[4]

Do you guys think the gov could have ran the crimson contagion exercise better ?

Rick Bright, previous lead of BARDA, I think is saying here in his whistle blower testimony that crimson contagion exercise helped them learn it would take 10 billion in 2019.

"The urgent need for funding at the outset of a pandemic is something we have known about through many years of pandemic exercises. Even in our August 2019 Crimson Contagion exercise, it was highlighted that we would need at least $10 billion from the outset of the pandemic to start the development of drugs and vaccines. Every day we delay delays the output of that vaccine or drug. So in those early days, my first meetings with Secretary Azar, I asked for funding for people and for those viruses, the three critical things to get the vaccine started."
https://docs.house.gov/meetings/IF/IF14/20200514/110749/HHRG-116-IF14-Transcript-20200514.pdf

"Operation Warp Speed, initially funded with about $10 billion from the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) passed by the United States Congress on March 27,[1] was an interagency program that includes components of the Department of Health and Human Services, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA); the Department of Defense; private firms; and other federal agencies, including the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.[1]"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Warp_Speed

So just trying to understand how we can maybe run some more simulations maybe for everyone getting even more super poor and the rich getting even richer and people getting more dumb ? That way we can prepare for the what I see as the inevitable future of people continuing to be super gullible.

TLDR: How the gov manage to always run simulations of things before they happen ?
 
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exercise_Vigilant_Eagle

Exercise Vigilant Eagle is a series of trilateral military exercises involving the armed forces of Canada, Russia, and the United States. The exercise is designed to prepare the Russian Air Force and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to undertake coordinated air intercept missions against hijacked civilian aircraft. Four such exercises have been held.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unite...perations_and_exercises_on_September_11,_2001

Operation Northern Vigilance, was a NORAD operation which involved deploying fighter aircraft to locations in Alaska and Northern Canada. In order to simulate a hijacking situation including terrorist pilots.

The military exercises (war games) planned for September 11, 2001, included:

  • Global Guardian, an annual command-level exercise organized by United States Strategic Command in cooperation with Space Command and NORAD. Primary purpose is to test and validate nuclear command and control and execution procedures. Global Guardian is performed in conjunction with NORAD's Vigilant Guardian and Amalgam Warrior, as well as exercises sponsored by Air Combat Command (Crown Vigilance) and Space Command (Apollo Guardian).[3][4]
  • Vigilant Guardian, the semiannual NORAD exercise that had been running in conjunction with Global Guardian for several days and which postulated a bomber attack from the former Soviet Union. Vigilant Guardian is a Command Post Exercise (CPX), meaning it is conducted in offices and with computers, but without actual planes in the air. The exercise involves all NORAD command levels.[5] Out of a range of scenarios being run on September 11, 2001, one was a "traditional" simulated hijacking.[6] According to General Eberhart, after the first attack, "it took about 30 seconds" to make the adjustment to the real-world situation.[7] Because of an increased number of staff, the exercise would prove to be an enabler of rapid military response for NORAD and its NEADS component, as senior officials who were manning NORAD command centers throughout the U.S. were available to make rapid decisions.[8]
  • Vigilant Warrior. In his book Against All Enemies, Richard Clarke recounts that there was a NORAD exercise ongoing called Vigilant Warrior.[9] The claim is based on a comment that Richard Myers made to Clarke via a video link on September 11, 2001. However, there is no other record of a NORAD exercise named Vigiliant Warrior. Myers was possibly referring to Vigilant Guardian (the aforementioned yearly NORAD exercise held in conjunction with Global Guardian) or Amalgam Warrior (a large-scale, live-fly, CINCNORAD sponsored exercise which is held twice annually).[10] Vigilant Warrior was also a 1994 operation by the US army in the Persian Gulf region, in response to Iraqi troop movements towards Kuwait.[11]
ANY COINCIDENCE THEORISTS IN THE HOUSE ?????
 
I'm not a conspiracy theorist bbuuuuuttttt.........

smells like a fish market in here

surely one of you "smart guys" who know a lot of "big fancy words" have studied government simulations before right ? SEEMS KINDA IMPORTANT
 
THEfightsAREfixed said:
I'm not a conspiracy theorist bbuuuuuttttt.........

smells like a fish market in here

surely one of you "smart guys" who know a lot of "big fancy words" have studied government simulations before right ? SEEMS KINDA IMPORTANT
I was raised reciting the pledge of allegiance and learning that the US is a shining beacon upon the hill... I simply cannot entertain any reality in which our government would purposefully harm us (US citizens).
 
PhitePhan said:
I was raised reciting the pledge of allegiance and learning that the US is a shining beacon upon the hill... I simply cannot entertain any reality in which our government would purposefully harm us (US citizens).
me either I said I wasn't a conspiracy theorist, i think conspiracy theorists are stupid
 
Well, if you pay people to think up scenarios and then run simulations on many of them, eventually some of those scenarios will actually happen and then you'll a simulation that's applicable.

Then years later, people will focus on the scenarios that occurred and never think about all of the scenarios that never occurred, even though they were all simulated to some extent.
 
MicroBrew said:
It's called being prepared.

Should the government do nothing only responding to major national problems after the fact, or should they plan ahead .
Yes, planning is good...

"Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation against the Cuban government that originated within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of the United States government in 1962. The proposals called for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) or other U.S. government operatives to both stage and actually commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets,[2] blaming them on the Cuban government, and using it to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the possible assassination of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas,[2] hijacking planes to be shot down or given the appearance of being shot down,[2] blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating violent terrorism in U.S. cities.[3] The proposals were rejected by President John F. Kennedy.[4][5][6]"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Northwoods

Also, Kennedy is credited with rejecting these proposals and was killed within a year and a half...
 
PhitePhan said:
Yes, planning is good...

"Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation against the Cuban government that originated within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of the United States government in 1962. The proposals called for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) or other U.S. government operatives to both stage and actually commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets,[2] blaming them on the Cuban government, and using it to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the possible assassination of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas,[2] hijacking planes to be shot down or given the appearance of being shot down,[2] blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating violent terrorism in U.S. cities.[3] The proposals were rejected by President John F. Kennedy.[4][5][6]"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Northwoods

Also, Kennedy is credited with rejecting these proposals and was killed within a year and a half...
The US government has done a lot of false flags and shady shit, but that shouldn't mean we assume every preparedness plan and drill they conduct is nefarious.
 
This is just a modern, national fire drill like we had in grade school. Nowadays I think the fire drill may have been replaced with the active shooter drill, but I'm not too sure about that last part.
 
MicroBrew said:
The US government has done a lot of false flags and shady shit, but that shouldn't mean we assume every preparedness plan and drill they conduct is nefarious.
I don't think anyone is stating "every preparedness plan and drill" is nefarious, sounds like a strawman argument... in fact, TS listed specific instances, do THOSE that are specifically listed merit consideration? If not, can you give any examples that DO merit consideration?
 
MicroBrew said:
The US government has done a lot of false flags and shady shit, but that shouldn't mean we assume every preparedness plan and drill they conduct is nefarious.
Jade Helm is a wonderful and current example.
 
Anung Un Rama said:
This is just a modern, national fire drill like we had in grade school. Nowadays I think the fire drill may have been replaced with the active shooter drill, but I'm not too sure about that last part.
Interesting that actual fires occasionally followed these "fire drills"... interesting.
 
PhitePhan said:
Yes, planning is good...

"Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation against the Cuban government that originated within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of the United States government in 1962. The proposals called for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) or other U.S. government operatives to both stage and actually commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets,[2] blaming them on the Cuban government, and using it to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the possible assassination of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas,[2] hijacking planes to be shot down or given the appearance of being shot down,[2] blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating violent terrorism in U.S. cities.[3] The proposals were rejected by President John F. Kennedy.[4][5][6]"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Northwoods

Also, Kennedy is credited with rejecting these proposals and was killed within a year and a half...
I wouldn't go so far as to call Operation Northwoods a plan as much as an insane idea.
Planning is when you get the green light to execute an idea and then you device a plan of action on how to efficiently/ execute the exercise.

Disaster Readiness: Q: Will you marry me?
Government: A: Yes
Now I'm planning a wedding:
1. Guests
2. Locations
3. catering
4. financing
5. ok, less guests
6. financing
7. ok, less catering
8. financing
9. pets or niece/nephew ring bearer?
10. fish can't walk
11. niece and nephew ring bearers

Vs,

Operations Northwoods Q: Will you marry me?
Government A: No.
 
PhitePhan said:
I don't think anyone is stating "every preparedness plan and drill" is nefarious, sounds like a strawman argument... in fact, TS listed specific instances, do THOSE that are specifically listed merit consideration? If not, can you give any examples that DO merit consideration?
Experts have warned for many years that the US is unprepared for a major pandemic.

Which "instances" the T.S. listed are we talking about? The lack of funding? Better coordination between agencies? If so that is a criticism of how the government lacked preparedness.
 
panamaican said:
Well, if you pay people to think up scenarios and then run simulations on many of them, eventually some of those scenarios will actually happen and then you'll a simulation that's applicable.

Then years later, people will focus on the scenarios that occurred and never think about all of the scenarios that never occurred, even though they were all simulated to some extent.
I knew I could lure out a coincidence theorist or two out, there are a group of you on this board
 
MicroBrew said:
The US government has done a lot of false flags and shady shit, but that shouldn't mean we assume every preparedness plan and drill they conduct is nefarious.
Don't you get it every calamity,Terrorist attack, since 2001 is now a conspiracy by the World Globalist government from 9/11,the Election of Barrack Husein Obama to the fraudulent Election of Biden?

Haven't you learned yet Brew? Bolsanaro of Brazil is the onlyone left standing to fight all this Take over
 
ShinkanPo said:
Don't you get it every calamity,Terrorist attack, since 2001 is now a conspiracy by the World Globalist government from 9/11,the Election of Barrack Husein Obama to the fraudulent Election of Biden?

Haven't you learned yet Brew? Bolsanaro of Brazil is the onlybobe left standing to fight all this Take over
Osama bin Laden obviously CIA for example
 
