https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crimson_Contagion
Crimson Contagion was a joint exercise conducted from January to August 2019, in which numerous national, state and local, private and public organizations in the US participated, in order to test the capacity of the federal government and twelve states to respond to a severe pandemic of influenza originating in China.
Key findings[edit]
Do you guys think the gov could have ran the crimson contagion exercise better ?
Rick Bright, previous lead of BARDA, I think is saying here in his whistle blower testimony that crimson contagion exercise helped them learn it would take 10 billion in 2019.
"The urgent need for funding at the outset of a pandemic is something we have known about through many years of pandemic exercises. Even in our August 2019 Crimson Contagion exercise, it was highlighted that we would need at least $10 billion from the outset of the pandemic to start the development of drugs and vaccines. Every day we delay delays the output of that vaccine or drug. So in those early days, my first meetings with Secretary Azar, I asked for funding for people and for those viruses, the three critical things to get the vaccine started."
https://docs.house.gov/meetings/IF/IF14/20200514/110749/HHRG-116-IF14-Transcript-20200514.pdf
"Operation Warp Speed, initially funded with about $10 billion from the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) passed by the United States Congress on March 27,[1] was an interagency program that includes components of the Department of Health and Human Services, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA); the Department of Defense; private firms; and other federal agencies, including the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.[1]"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Warp_Speed
So just trying to understand how we can maybe run some more simulations maybe for everyone getting even more super poor and the rich getting even richer and people getting more dumb ? That way we can prepare for the what I see as the inevitable future of people continuing to be super gullible.
TLDR: How the gov manage to always run simulations of things before they happen ?
