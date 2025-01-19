  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Do you think Tai Chi can actually be good cardio?

Well, for people with a good amount of strength in their bodies, it's definitely no longer strength training. Holding certain squatted positions will be easy for them if, for example, they can already back squat a weight 1.5 times their body weight. Strong deltoids with all three heads from isolation exercises is gonna make holding arm positions effortless.

So, just assuming someone is already at that level, do you think Tai Chi can be a good form of like... Isometric cardio exercise or something? Or maybe a milder form of strength training? "GPP"?

I don't wanna go back to Judo yet man. Too busy with work. And I'm already drained after doing my weight training workouts.

It’s not the movements itself ,it teaches proper breathing with is a must for good cardio or advanced cardio , a lot of fighters for instance get wined quicker bc they don’t breath correctly.
 
