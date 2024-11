For comparison, Ed Ruth was a highly decorated college wrestler as well. He has pretty mediocre record compared to his wrestling pedigree when he competed in Bellator.



In regards to MMA, the transition is not always smooth. I don't think the best boxer would be the best striker either if they come to MMA, it depends on style.



For example, I think if Floyd Mayweather fought Maidana in MMA, I think he would lose. Maidana is the more grittier fighter and I think would mess Floyd up in the clinch. But with boxing glove, FLoyd can block punches really well which he won't be able to do in MMA.