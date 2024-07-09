Historian who predicted 9 of the last 10 elections says Dems shouldn't rebel against Biden The comments come as some Democrats have called on Biden to drop out after his rocky debate performance.

Kamala Harris unlikely to save the Democrats even if she replaces Biden, says a professor who accurately predicted 9 of the last 10 elections Allan Lichtman who is a presidential historian said that the Democrats should continue with Biden and not replace him. He added that Kamala Harris can do little to help the Democrats even she is issued a presidential nomination.

Allan Lichtman, a historian who has correctly predicted the results of nine of the 10 most recent presidential elections, said Sunday that if Democratic delegates rebel against President Joe Biden and choose another Democratic nominee, it could spell chaos for the party.There's no indication that Democratic delegates in large numbers would opt for another candidate to lead the party in November's election. But “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream asked Lichtman what obligations Democratic delegates have “if President Biden says he’s not going to leave the ticket.”Biden overwhelmingly won Democratic primaries in all 50 states this year, racking up thousands of delegates ahead of the party's convention next month.“Delegates could, in fact, decide to replace President Biden, but based on history, that would be a disaster to have a convention brawl,” Lichtman, a professor at American University, argued on Sunday.But the historian’s comments come as some Democrats have called on Biden to drop out of 2024 race after his rocky debate performance against former President Donald Trump last month.Lichtman has correctly predicted the outcome of almost every election over the last half century, except for the race in 2000, using a series of 13 historical factors or “keys.”Joe Biden is behind many national surveys, especially after the first presidential debate. Many Democrats who are desperately trying to replace Biden on the ballot box have found a consensus candidate in Vice-President Kamala Harris. Biden has not stepped down and has said that he intends to contest the election. As the Democrats grapple with this challenge, Allan Lichtman, a presidential historian and professor who had correctly predicted nine out of the last 10 elections, has a word of advice for the Democrats. He has said that Biden is the best person to contest the upcoming election and Harris cannot rescue the Democrats.The only way for the Democrats who seek to replace Biden with Harris would be for Biden to step down as the US President and for Harris to take over the presidency for a few months. This would then enable her to gain the incumbency key.This historian is saying Democrats should not replace Biden because of the chaos it will cause and he thinks Kamala Harris would not save them unless Biden steps down. Kamala Harris is deeply unpopular no way would she help Delegates gain votes. It's looking like the DNC screwed themselves.