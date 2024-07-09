Elections Do you think Biden has the best chance of winning the Presidency for the Democrats?

Do you think Biden is the Democratic candidate with the best chance of winning the 2024 election?

  • Yes; I'm a Democrat, Liberal, Left-Wing, or Left-Leaning

  • Yes; I'm a Republican, Conservative, Right-Wing, or Right-Leaning

  • No; I'm a Democrat, Liberal, Left-Wing, or Left-Leaning

  • No; I'm a Republican, Conservative, Right-Wing, or Right-Leaning

Results are only viewable after voting.
Simple question. We all know the controversy following the first debate. Tell us what you think.
 
I can’t envision someone, outside of some celeb choice like Michelle Obama, having any kind of shot.
 
It's too late in the game to change him out. Whoever they would be changing him for would be someone who was not voted on.

Maybe democrats should've listened to someone like RFK Jr. when he said that they should have a real primary despite 'historical norms'.
 
He is down in the polls but no other Democrat is polling well either except Michelle Obama.
 
I selected no only because of Michelle Obama and maybe Gavin Newsom.
 
Eusung said:
I selected no only because of Michelle Obama and maybe Gavin Newsom.
Click to expand...
I don't see how voters could possibly look at how Gavin Newsome has run California (plus the hypocrisy with COVID-19, cleaning up the streets of San Francisco for Xi, the whole Panera Bread scandal, etc.) and think that he is any better than Biden. Those are all in recent memory and it's very obvious to most people that California has been in a decline since he took office. There really is just a lot of material to attack and little material to bolster his candidacy.
 
I have always voted democrat, but im definitely not voting for Biden.
 
Scheme said:
It's too late in the game to change him out. Whoever they would be changing him for would be someone who was not voted on.

Maybe democrats should've listened to someone like RFK Jr. when he said that they should have a real primary despite 'historical norms'.
Click to expand...

Kamala won’t go quietly…

And she’s the reason Democrats as a party haven’t forced Biden out

What a fucking disaster Kamala has been
 
Honestly, he probably does. He beat Trump before, he has ties to Obama and people underestimate the number of people that don't follow politics closely and simple vote for names or just strictly for party. Those people know Joe Biden or will vote for him simply because he's the Democratic choice (vote blue no matter who).

Kamala would do worse than Biden even though I could see a massive celebrity campaign fawning over here if they decided to go in that direction. Newsom would be similar where celebs would be out in force but I don't think there would be enough time to get people interested in him. The only one that I could see beating Trump is Michelle Obama and I don't think she's interested.
 
Scheme said:
I don't see how voters could possibly look at how Gavin Newsome has run California (plus the hypocrisy with COVID-19, cleaning up the streets of San Francisco for Xi, the whole Panera Bread scandal, etc.) and think that he is any better than Biden. Those are all in recent memory and it's very obvious to most people that California has been in a decline since he took office. There really is just a lot of material to attack and little material to bolster his candidacy.
Click to expand...

Gavin won his re-election by a landslide after all the covid BS. People have memory holed all of the covid BS.

Gavin is pretty popular among leftists. I don't get it, it makes no sense, but posters on this forum and leftist pundits speak positively about him - even Kyle Kulinski who claims to hate corporate dems.
 
If Kamala is the only option you keep Biden. If it’s Gavin or Pete then he must go because they have better chance
 
www.usatoday.com

Historian who predicted 9 of the last 10 elections says Dems shouldn't rebel against Biden

The comments come as some Democrats have called on Biden to drop out after his rocky debate performance.
www.usatoday.com www.usatoday.com

Allan Lichtman, a historian who has correctly predicted the results of nine of the 10 most recent presidential elections, said Sunday that if Democratic delegates rebel against President Joe Biden and choose another Democratic nominee, it could spell chaos for the party.

There's no indication that Democratic delegates in large numbers would opt for another candidate to lead the party in November's election. But “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream asked Lichtman what obligations Democratic delegates have “if President Biden says he’s not going to leave the ticket.”

Biden overwhelmingly won Democratic primaries in all 50 states this year, racking up thousands of delegates ahead of the party's convention next month.

“Delegates could, in fact, decide to replace President Biden, but based on history, that would be a disaster to have a convention brawl,” Lichtman, a professor at American University, argued on Sunday.
But the historian’s comments come as some Democrats have called on Biden to drop out of 2024 race after his rocky debate performance against former President Donald Trump last month.

Lichtman has correctly predicted the outcome of almost every election over the last half century, except for the race in 2000, using a series of 13 historical factors or “keys.”

m.economictimes.com

Kamala Harris unlikely to save the Democrats even if she replaces Biden, says a professor who accurately predicted 9 of the last 10 elections

Allan Lichtman who is a presidential historian said that the Democrats should continue with Biden and not replace him. He added that Kamala Harris can do little to help the Democrats even she is issued a presidential nomination.
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com

Joe Biden is behind many national surveys, especially after the first presidential debate. Many Democrats who are desperately trying to replace Biden on the ballot box have found a consensus candidate in Vice-President Kamala Harris. Biden has not stepped down and has said that he intends to contest the election. As the Democrats grapple with this challenge, Allan Lichtman, a presidential historian and professor who had correctly predicted nine out of the last 10 elections, has a word of advice for the Democrats. He has said that Biden is the best person to contest the upcoming election and Harris cannot rescue the Democrats.

The only way for the Democrats who seek to replace Biden with Harris would be for Biden to step down as the US President and for Harris to take over the presidency for a few months. This would then enable her to gain the incumbency key.

This historian is saying Democrats should not replace Biden because of the chaos it will cause and he thinks Kamala Harris would not save them unless Biden steps down. Kamala Harris is deeply unpopular no way would she help Delegates gain votes. It's looking like the DNC screwed themselves.
 
