Wildlife photography: Magic of Skomer's puffins captured

Puffin breeding season on Pembrokeshire's Skomer Island is drawing to a close and the birds will soon return to sea once more.















I am a big admirer of nature films. I've seen most of BBC Natural World and PBS Nature and of course most of the fancier miniseries. One type of animal makes me smile a little extra every time they appear and that is birds of all kinds. It can be majestic Golden eagles from Hokkaido, Japan or the incredibly beautiful Birds of paradise from Guinea. But I think the most charming of them all is the Puffin.Do you like birds, and what kind?