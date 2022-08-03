  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Do you like birds?

theBloB

Jul 29, 2021
871
962
I am a big admirer of nature films. I've seen most of BBC Natural World and PBS Nature and of course most of the fancier miniseries. One type of animal makes me smile a little extra every time they appear and that is birds of all kinds. It can be majestic Golden eagles from Hokkaido, Japan or the incredibly beautiful Birds of paradise from Guinea. But I think the most charming of them all is the Puffin.

Do you like birds, and what kind?

Wildlife photography: Magic of Skomer's puffins captured
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-wales-62235145

Puffin breeding season on Pembrokeshire's Skomer Island is drawing to a close and the birds will soon return to sea once more. More than 38,000 Atlantic puffins began to arrive on the 720-acre island in late March and will leave towards the end of July.

TribalDrumz said:
Say hi to Jubilee
So adorable and well-fed! Is it yours?

A perhaps slightly sensitive question as many species of parrots from South America have decreased somewhat in number. Does your friend belong to that group?

I love this one!

 
Some are cool, but they're my least favourite animal group by a long shot.
 
The_Renaissance said:
It's true that some are less cool than others and among the bottom I think the seagulls belong. As I live near the coast, seagulls are a very disturbing element, especially during breeding season. They just bring annoying noise with them.

But to experience rain late at night and it is followed by birdsong or chirping whether you are in the rainy season in the subtropics or the cold north is just satisfaction to the ear. Then you feel that there is hope and that nature has not turned its back on us.
 
-Magua- said:
Live on a Subdivision connected to a Bird Sanctuary, it's pretty cool. Seen many type of birds and cranes not used too in US in Florida or Flyover country.

Seen some Filipino Owls at night... scary cool.
Thanks for sharing!

Owls are wonderful. If I want to put one word, it's elegance when I think of them.

This is my favorite owl.

theBloB said:
Apart from chicken, duck, goose and turkey, I have tried.

Pheasant

Capercaillie

Grouse

Something I have always avoided is pigeons. Since childhood, I have always thought of pigeons as flying rats.
The first two look like a chicken in drag...
 
