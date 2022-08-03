theBloB
I am a big admirer of nature films. I've seen most of BBC Natural World and PBS Nature and of course most of the fancier miniseries. One type of animal makes me smile a little extra every time they appear and that is birds of all kinds. It can be majestic Golden eagles from Hokkaido, Japan or the incredibly beautiful Birds of paradise from Guinea. But I think the most charming of them all is the Puffin.
Do you like birds, and what kind?
Wildlife photography: Magic of Skomer's puffins captured
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-wales-62235145
Puffin breeding season on Pembrokeshire's Skomer Island is drawing to a close and the birds will soon return to sea once more. More than 38,000 Atlantic puffins began to arrive on the 720-acre island in late March and will leave towards the end of July.
