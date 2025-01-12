Do You Care When White Actors Play Non White Roles?

I guess for me it all depends on how they're portrayed whether i find it well done, funny or offensive. I have yet to find something that has offended me and I doubt there's anything that could.



Example 1: Carlitos Way. When Pacino is near actual Puerto Ricans there's an obvious difference but the film is so well done i tend to forget Pacino is even supposed to be Puerto Rican.



Example 2: Navajo Joe. Burt Reynolds plays a native American Indian and to me he looks more like a caveman at times than an Indian. Again this to me doesn't bother me at all, maybe because Burt is awesome and the movie is fun to watch.



Not even black face bothers me. I think RDJ in Tropic Thunder is obviously the go to for best black face. C Thomas Howell in Soul man is so dumb and over the top its hilarious to me. Even white face, I guess that's what you would call it is hilarious. The Wayans bros, Chappelle, Murphy all did white face and all were hilarious.



I honestly would love to see a movie where black people become white characters and white people become black characters and the opposite writes for the other. To me that's comedy.



In closing I'm all for any race playing the character of another race as long as it's well done, entertaining and not made to offend or be cringe.