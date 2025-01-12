  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Do You Care When White Actors Play Non White Roles?

  • I'm White and Yes i care

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm white and I don't care

    Votes: 4 80.0%

  • I'm not white and I care

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm not white and I don't care

    Votes: 1 20.0%
  • Total voters
    5
The Good The Bad The HBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
20,786
Reaction score
44,357
I guess for me it all depends on how they're portrayed whether i find it well done, funny or offensive. I have yet to find something that has offended me and I doubt there's anything that could.

Example 1: Carlitos Way. When Pacino is near actual Puerto Ricans there's an obvious difference but the film is so well done i tend to forget Pacino is even supposed to be Puerto Rican.

Example 2: Navajo Joe. Burt Reynolds plays a native American Indian and to me he looks more like a caveman at times than an Indian. Again this to me doesn't bother me at all, maybe because Burt is awesome and the movie is fun to watch.

Not even black face bothers me. I think RDJ in Tropic Thunder is obviously the go to for best black face. C Thomas Howell in Soul man is so dumb and over the top its hilarious to me. Even white face, I guess that's what you would call it is hilarious. The Wayans bros, Chappelle, Murphy all did white face and all were hilarious.

I honestly would love to see a movie where black people become white characters and white people become black characters and the opposite writes for the other. To me that's comedy.

In closing I'm all for any race playing the character of another race as long as it's well done, entertaining and not made to offend or be cringe.
 
Not typically but most of the examples in the OP don’t bother me.

Puerto Ricans can look many different ways. Same with Cubans. So Pacino in Carlitos Way and Scarface is fine when he pulls it off. Latino and native characters are different.

You hear John Leguizamo bitching about it(specifically Pacino is Carlitos Way) but he plays Italian-American characters all the time while trying to act like an authority on who can play Latino characters.

Burt Reynolds I used to think he was part native because he looked part native. Especially in his younger days. So why not? He didn’t have to go through hours of make up to play a native. He wasn’t making fun of anybody.

Black and Asian characters are pushing it. Like Mickey Rooney in Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a bit much.

Obviously any straight black face stuff where they actually are playing a black person like the 30’s is gross.

Not Tropic Thunder where a white guy is playing a white guy playing a black guy.
 
Don't care about race in casting in itself, but I can think of examples I found offensive. Casting David Carradine instead of Bruce Lee in Kung=Fu was pretty offensive, though Carradine's depiction wasn't as outright offensive as say John Wayne's Ghenghis Khan in the The Conqueror.
The Conqueror gave everyone cancer.
 
