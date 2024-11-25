Ding Dong, Mandatory 2FA is Dead (Important new notes/answers about 2FA)

As most expected, the Sherdog forum staff in accordance with the parent company, Tech team and Xenforo collaborators, were going to implement mandatory Two Step Verification on the forum, also known as Two Factor Authentication ("2FA"). I am pleased to to tell you now that this has been canceled .





We sincerely apologize for any issues caused from this looming request. Please understand that we were acting in accordance with professionals who have dealt with these kinds of issues before. The process was a complicated one with a lot of interjecting opinions, and we the forum staff made our voices heard any time we could. To combat the problems we encountered, we have instead put together a package of internal fixes on the administrator and forum structure side of the equation to protect you all from these bad actors. We hope that these fixes, updates and plugins will be able to solve the problem without needing to resort to forcing 2FA. We also expect that you should not experience a disruption of services with these fixes. We won't need to migrate, take this rig down to update it or otherwise get in the way of forum life. We realized that it would be better for everyone to try these other fixes first, with 2FA a final tool at our disposal if absolutely necessary.





We should note: it is possible that we will need to push a one-time only password reset on accounts. It is an option we have considered, depending on how the other tweaks and alterations go.





Anyone who freaked out about the initial announcement and suicided their accounts will not have them restored. That's on you.





I want to again thank the forum staff for working hard on this ordeal with me, and to you, the community, thank you for being patient as we work on this.





TLDR: Go about your business, nothing to see here.