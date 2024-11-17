  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Thank you Dana for making the fight we all wanted to see

Dana “sexy thumb” white has graced us with the fight of the century today.

We should as a forum send him a fruit basket to show our appreciation for this amazing man.


I cannot believe how exciting that was and how much better this was than fighting Tom!

Guys i just think we don’t realise how lucky we are to see this.


Thank you so much Dana 🙄
 
You'll enjoy what your given
 
Fruit basket...

cd8f6316768a0f64413478cd2cdb46ba.jpg
 
Absolutely. When Stipe looked old and slow I knew I was wrong about thinking he would look old and slow. What an insane fight, that was worth the year wait and holding up the division.
 
That poster was right this was a bloodbath and a all time classic im so glad I gave like 80AUD on this bbbbanger
 
So Stipe dragged his old ass to the Octagon with a #8 ranking (lol), gets his ass whooped and promptly retires.

Thanks Dana! Nobody saw that coming :rolleyes: don't ever throw shade on boxing for "not making the best fights"
 
This was a huge money fight that everyone wanted to see, if I had to guess it probably did 3 million buys.
 
IMG_8788.jpeg

He’s getting the call ready in thinking a cross promotion with Reug Reug for our GOAT JBJ!
 
