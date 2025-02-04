  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News New Theme to Fix Layout Issues is Available

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
101,310
Reaction score
173,002
SD 2025-Dark is now up and workable for a better Sherdog Experience. (Change Theme at the bottom of the page.)

This is a Temp Theme to hammer out some of the major issues while the final product is being finished.

We apologize for the inconvenience that the recent update has caused and thank you for your patience while the forum is continued to be worked on.

*** If you continue to run into site errors ... please post them here and they'll be passed on to Administration.


-Sherdog Forum Staff
 
Last edited:
@BFoe
@aerius
@Bearknuckle
@Carrotman23
@don't ask
@HeLLMuTT
@LiQuiD42
@MuffinsAppletree
@ryun253
@The Clinch
@TXstriker
@usernamee
@AppliedScience
@13Seconds
@315MMAFighter
@666
@aerius
@AfroBanana
@AppliedScience
@Ashen One
@BEATDOWNS
@Better Every Day
@Big Tuppy Hole
@Blanqa Blanqua
@blaseblase
@Bobby Boulders
@boingyman
@Boomb
@BroRogan
@careto
@Carrotman23
@Chad The Limey
@Chael_Sonnen
@Clippy
@Cowboy Kurt Angle
@Dead Kennedy
@Dinkin_Flicka
@Dirty Frank
@don't ask
@Dusty Rhodes
@EndlessCritic
@Fedorgasm
@FightsFTW
@fingercuffs
@Frode Falch
@Goodfella86
@GueseGuy
@H41ph_84k3d
@The Good The Bad The HBK
@Hazuki Ryo
@HerpDerp
@HHJ
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
@IBeLurkin
@IronGolem007
@KazDibiase
@KDR by RNC
@Kenny Powerth
@Krixes
@LiQuiD42
@LMP
@lsa
@Luthien
@Madmick
@markantony20
@Marko Polo
@Megatronlee
@MigitAs
@Mike
@Minnja
@Nathan LaMontagne
@nonoob
@oldschoolmmafan
@oscerthegrouch
@Otto!
@PaddyO'malley
@Pharenheit
@Richard Fannin
@ryun253
@Sasha
@shh
@Sixstring
@SKYNET
@spooNN
@Staph infection
@STRAWBOSS
@svmr_db
@Szwok
@TCE
@THEfightsAREfixed
@TheNinja
@werepig
@Sasha
@Raymundo Alvarado Guevara
@Tito Tapped
@TITS
@TJ Dillashank
@TorontoTO
@Trabaho
@USA!USA!
@usernamee
@Violent Violin
@WaylonMercy5150
@weaselkenievil
@welldone
@Whippy McGee
@Woldog
@WoozyFailGuy
@Halifax
@wwkirk
@LeonardoBjj
@xhaydenx
@RichardHarrow
@Y2Khaos
@Young Calf Kick
@Zer
@Blanqa Blanqua
@BroRogan
@Get To Da Choppa
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
@Iroh
@Kryptt
@Ladder Master
@Mohawk Banditó
@Neck&Neck
@Poirierfan
@Reach4theSky
@RockyLockridge
@SenorFranko
@Takes Two To Tango
@TempleoftheDog
@VinceArch
@Myrddin Wild
@Otto!
@Arqueto
@SenorFranko
@Reach4theSky
@Wreckless
@Jon!
@AmonTobin
@kuf
@AleYeah
@chill doggie
@MT7
@Kowboy Karl
@MrCoffee
@lostdog000
@JohnMandick
@lsa
@Wormwood @Y2Khaos @SenorFranko @Doughie99 @Reach4theSky @HerpDerp @MMALOPEZ @Ladder Master @Dinkin_Flicka @Chad The Limey @HaulParris @Nathan LaMontagne @Jackonfire @Substance Abuse @PurpleStorm @Slobodan @Zebra Cheeks @Valhoven
 
VinceArch said:
Not noticing any changes but I think it's more on my end at the moment. This work computer sucks.
Click to expand...
I only use PC but...

Threads with Polls / Add Ons should be better

Threads with Pictures / YouTube / Social Media shouldn't be running off the right side of the page

Signatures shouldn't run into posts
 
So are these poor looking black boxes here to stay?

When I post going forward, is a popup just going to stay on my screen forever or will that be fixed some day? That can't be the intent, for it to work the way it currently is.
 
Definitely much better on mobile. I think it's a little thin on desktop. Lots of negative space on either side. I still miss being able to change amount of posts per page, unless I'm just missing that option

chinarice said:
So are these poor looking black boxes here to stay?
Click to expand...
Change to the 2025 "style" in your preferences
 
Fedorgasm said:
Looks good, but I will miss the larger avs and larger text.

Also, I done told all you muthafuckas they'd get it fixed! Now you can get your panties unbunched!
Click to expand...

Fed!

You sound like a Fed -- pretending to be down with the cause whilst supporting the oppressors.

It's even in your name -- because you are mocking us.

Fed!
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Signatures shouldn't run into posts
Click to expand...

QwpwiMG.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JayPettryMMA
  • Sticky
News Ding Dong, Mandatory 2FA is Dead (Important new notes/answers about 2FA)
20 21 22
Replies
423
Views
24K
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua
WokeWarrior
Social JFK's Daughter Exposes RFK jr as a Deceptive Psychopath, Predator & liar * led own family to Drugs & Mutilated animals in Blender*
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
fedorthegoat777
fedorthegoat777
LeonardoBjj
Economy Fed lowers rates but sees fewer cuts next year due to stubbornly high inflation
Replies
0
Views
128
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,817
Messages
56,854,433
Members
175,431
Latest member
DumpsterBaby

Share this page

Back
Top