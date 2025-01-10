gentel said: I don't think Volk deserves a TS after getting knocked out and being 1-3 in his last 4. And I'm a big fan of his but I just don't see how Volk-Topuria 2 could be nearly as fun as Movsar-Topuria and Volk-Lopes. If Volk were to beat Lopes (50/50 fight imo) then Volk-Topuria 2 of course Click to expand...

I agree that Topuria-Evloev is more interesting, simply due to it being a unique matchup and I'm more curious to see Ilia's grappling tested more than his striking now.Disagree about Volk not deserving it though, I don't think two losses to LW champ (+ PFP no. 1) should take away his merit for an immediate rematch at FW, considering he is 12-1 and was a long reigning champ at FW. I'm also a Volk fan and personally don't mind that he only wants the Ilia fight, time is not on his side and I really don't think his chances of winning that are going to get better the longer it's delayed. Another loss to Ilia is also less damaging to his legacy than losing to a contender.