  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to it's more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Rumored Diego Lopes vs Yair Rodriguez in the works to headline UFC Mexico on March 29

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    21
Ortega beats Yair, Lopes outclassed Ortega, UFC books Lopes vs Yair.

Should be fun but kind of retarded matchmaking
 
I feel like they should have had Lopes vs Evloev 2 at UFC 312 instead, that would eliminate any debate on who is the more deserving of the 2 for a title shot after Volk. Since Evloev said he would like to return before Ramadan. Cool fight regardless, think Diego will probably submit Yair though.
 
With the right game plan and ability to stick to it, even when pressured, Yair could be a nightmare matchup for anyone. Unfortunately, he seems to fold way too easily when the opponent pushes back.

Lopes should take a easy UD or a mid-rounds TKO
 
Still makes more sense than the rumored Lopes/Emmett fight, not sure where that leaves Emmett but whatever he does he needs to fight and soon, hes 40 this year....
 
Subline said:
I feel like they should have had Lopes vs Evloev 2 at UFC 312 instead, that would eliminate any debate on who is the more deserving of the 2 for a title shot after Volk. Since Evloev said he would like to return before Ramadan. Cool fight regardless, think Diego will probably submit Yair though.
Click to expand...
I don't think Volk deserves a TS after getting knocked out and being 1-3 in his last 4. And I'm a big fan of his but I just don't see how Volk-Topuria 2 could be nearly as fun as Movsar-Topuria and Volk-Lopes. If Volk were to beat Lopes (50/50 fight imo) then Volk-Topuria 2 of course
 
I will pick Yair via reverse mmath

Surely this mean Movsars fighting for the belt next?
 
If this is true, the fight will either be an all-out war or it will end quickly.

If it does end fast, I think Diego will get the submission.
 
Lopes probably wins, but i prefer yair as a fighter and would rather see Illa vs yair
 
Sick fight, picked Lopez because he's younger and has way better ground game, but this is the type of fight that Yair could definitely upset, especially if Lopez trades for too long
 
gentel said:
I don't think Volk deserves a TS after getting knocked out and being 1-3 in his last 4. And I'm a big fan of his but I just don't see how Volk-Topuria 2 could be nearly as fun as Movsar-Topuria and Volk-Lopes. If Volk were to beat Lopes (50/50 fight imo) then Volk-Topuria 2 of course
Click to expand...
I agree that Topuria-Evloev is more interesting, simply due to it being a unique matchup and I'm more curious to see Ilia's grappling tested more than his striking now.

Disagree about Volk not deserving it though, I don't think two losses to LW champ (+ PFP no. 1) should take away his merit for an immediate rematch at FW, considering he is 12-1 and was a long reigning champ at FW. I'm also a Volk fan and personally don't mind that he only wants the Ilia fight, time is not on his side and I really don't think his chances of winning that are going to get better the longer it's delayed. Another loss to Ilia is also less damaging to his legacy than losing to a contender.
 
It's a fun fight but bad matchmaking, the 2 #1 contenders are Lopes and Movsar so they should be having a rematch to set up the next title fight. Yair vs Allen for UFC london would have been good
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gio
Rumored Diego Lopes vs. Josh Emmett to headline UFC Fight Night in Mexico City, Mar. 29th
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
vinnie245
vinnie245

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,040
Messages
56,754,491
Members
175,387
Latest member
khoulouud sehli

Share this page

Back
Top