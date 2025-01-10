BoxerMaurits
Fr it should be Lopes vs Volk, Movsar vs TopuriaOrtega beats Yair, Lopes outclassed Ortega, UFC books Lopes vs Yair.
Should be fun but kind of retarded matchmaking
I don't think Volk deserves a TS after getting knocked out and being 1-3 in his last 4. And I'm a big fan of his but I just don't see how Volk-Topuria 2 could be nearly as fun as Movsar-Topuria and Volk-Lopes. If Volk were to beat Lopes (50/50 fight imo) then Volk-Topuria 2 of courseI feel like they should have had Lopes vs Evloev 2 at UFC 312 instead, that would eliminate any debate on who is the more deserving of the 2 for a title shot after Volk. Since Evloev said he would like to return before Ramadan. Cool fight regardless, think Diego will probably submit Yair though.
I agree that Topuria-Evloev is more interesting, simply due to it being a unique matchup and I'm more curious to see Ilia's grappling tested more than his striking now.