Rumored Diego Lopes vs. Josh Emmett to headline UFC Fight Night in Mexico City, Mar. 29th

Very weird/bad match making

Emmett always has a decent chance to derail any prospect and Lopes' success is greatly owed to his chin which isn't something you should rely on vs Josh Emmett
 
Fuck we gotta wait till the end of March

<DCrying>
 
I'm guessing Lopes wanted a fight to stay active and this was the best Danuh & Co could come up with🤷🏽‍♂️
Dangerous matchup, would be a decent name/win for Mexican Diego.
I'm not mad about the fight; just disappointed he isn't getting someone higher up.
<MaryseShutIt>
 
Last edited:
Ilia-Volk 2…I’m not sure how to feel about this. I don’t like Volk’s chances. This could go badly for him.
 
I actually think it's okay matchmaking - Lopes is overall clearly the superior fighter but he's been too cavalier about blocking punches with his face, so this tests his defensive abilities in the face of 1-hit KO power

Him vs Yair or Arnold Allen would obvs be more balanced in odds and rankings but guess they weren't available for whatever reasons. Lopes wants a paycheck, nothing too wrong with this
 
39 year old emmett loses... 36 year old volk loses... but Ilia won't want to fight Lopes.. he will want to fight Islam... not calling anyone a duck but this is less exciting as Ilia vs Lopes.
 
It's incredible how people whine about Lopes not getting a title shot when there's an undefeated guy in the division who beat Lopes. And whose other top win (Allen) is a more notable win than beating the corpse of Brian Ortega.

Volk vs Topuria 2 continues the streak of terrible title fights.
 
Dr Fong said:
It's incredible how people whine about Lopes not getting a title shot when there's an undefeated guy in the division who beat Lopes. And whose other top win (Allen) is a more notable win than beating the corpse of Brian Ortega.

Volk vs Topuria 2 continues the streak of terrible title fights.
Click to expand...
There is? Huh? Maybe would've heard of the guy if he would actually fight. ONE fight since beating Lopes compared to lopes's 5. Bum should work harder if he actually wants a TS.
 
