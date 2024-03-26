Didn’t realize Fiorot is 10 years older than Blanchfield

24... Champ by 25

erin-blanchfield-v0-ibh7ab194k9c1.jpg
 
Erin is gonna make it look easy, she might even clean out that division.
 
UFC will definitely be pulling for Blanchfield, shes got far more upside at only 24 so tons more time competing.
 
13Seconds said:
Manon Fiorot is 34. Blanchfield is 24.

Is this a factor?
Of course it's a factor, that and if Blanchfield gets ahold of her she doesn't have the grappling to really fuck with her.

I think that's the bigger factor here tbh sir.
 
vinnie245 said:
UFC will definitely be pulling for Blanchfield, shes got far more upside at only 24 so tons more time competing.
Not really. Manon is better for them now compared to Erin.

She's 34. If she loses this, she won't be fighting for a belt until she's at least 35-36 or even longer because we have to wait for a resolution to Grasso/Shev, and then the winner would fight Erin.

If she wins the belt within the next 12 months, they'll have some time with her as champ, which is amazing for their expansion into the french market. If she doesn't win it, then there goes a big opportunity with the French, but also, she'd have to win it later at like 36 years old. Not a good age at FLW. Shev is 36 and has noticeably declined in the last 2 years. Manon as champ at that age might not last long, provided she can even get it.

With Erin, it don't matter if she loses now. The UFC have plenty of time with her compared to Manon. Even if she didn't win the belt for another 5 years, they'd still have another good 5 years of her in her prime.

Erin is also just another American. They've had plenty of those. And Erin isn't really some big needle mover. She's not going to bring in the numbers that Manon would bring in with the french.

If I'm the UFC I'm praying for a Manon win. Maybe even spike Erin's food or something.
 
Age is sort of a factor but the grappling difference is the bigger factor. Santos was a more difficult opponent than Manon and Erin beat her. Erin easily choked out Andrade too. She's a future dominant champion.

OIP.wtVt-dMGU_mDJCGJXtx71gHaJQ
 
