Interesting stat in Fiorot vs Blanchfield fight

Manon : 11-1 : 11 fight win streak : 6-0 UFC |vs| Erin : 12-1 : 9 fight win streak : 6-0 UFC

(Both their lone losses seem questionably scored at best, although Erin may be fortunate to have won against Hansen and Cloudy)



Ranked opponents:

Manon-

#2 (SW) Namajunas

#1 Chook

#4 Maia

(Mayra Bueno Silva was not ranked, but has become #3 BW)



Erin-

#4 Santos

#3 Andrade - (Also #6 SW)

#15 McCann



Alexa (15 strikes attempted/minute) + Manon (16 strikes attempted/minute) = Striking affair.



Alexa + Erin = Will she / won't she be able to hit the takedowns and succeed on the ground?



Sneak Manon in there real quick then. Whoever the champ is, Erin's question above will always be interesting, but she has time on her hand, whereas we can only get an interesting striking affair by doing Fiorot first. Plus, she's got the better opponent list honestly.