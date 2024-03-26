Interesting stat in Fiorot vs Blanchfield fight

BEATDOWNS

Both woman are 6-0 in the UFC who's got better wins?


Manon Fiorot

Screenshot_20240326-095027.png

Erin Blanchfield

Screenshot_20240326-094949.png

Blanche_Devereaux (1).jpgon this one


Fairly even IMO 3 finishes vs 2 and the opponents make it look somewhat close...

EDIT... I dont know where those Win - Loss Metrics come from but Thug Rose has 6 Pro Loses 5 in the UFC... misleading
 
Just to clarify a stat, they are both 6-0 in the UFC, but not both on 6 fight win streaks. Erin is on a 9 fight win streak, and Manon is on an 11 fight win streak.

I hate how slow this is going. I posted this over 6 months ago regarding who should get the next title shot since Val was getting surgery, but instead we waited for it and her recovery and now we still have to wait even more for Alexa-Val TUF season that filming has only just started on.
Cool, so we can move on real quick if Alexa is good to bounce back.

Manon : 11-1 : 11 fight win streak : 6-0 UFC |vs| Erin : 12-1 : 9 fight win streak : 6-0 UFC
(Both their lone losses seem questionably scored at best, although Erin may be fortunate to have won against Hansen and Cloudy)

Ranked opponents:
Manon-
#2 (SW) Namajunas
#1 Chook
#4 Maia
(Mayra Bueno Silva was not ranked, but has become #3 BW)

Erin-
#4 Santos
#3 Andrade - (Also #6 SW)
#15 McCann

Alexa (15 strikes attempted/minute) + Manon (16 strikes attempted/minute) = Striking affair.

Alexa + Erin = Will she / won't she be able to hit the takedowns and succeed on the ground?

Sneak Manon in there real quick then. Whoever the champ is, Erin's question above will always be interesting, but she has time on her hand, whereas we can only get an interesting striking affair by doing Fiorot first. Plus, she's got the better opponent list honestly.
Maia, Chook, Bueno, & Rose = 3 title challengers & a 2-time Champ.

Andrade + Talia = 1 title challenger & a 1-time Champ.

Seems pretty clear who has the better winning streak.
 
Maia, Chook, Bueno, & Rose = 3 title challengers & a 2-time Champ.

Andrade + Talia = 1 title challenger & a 1-time Champ.

Seems pretty clear who has the better winning streak.
There was a thread before with someone claiming not only did Erin have a better resume, but Manon had a WEAK resume overall.

I swear, sherdoggers are getting dumber by the day
 
Just to clarify a stat, they are both 6-0 in the UFC, but not both on 6 fight win streaks. Erin is on a 9 fight win streak, and Manon is on an 11 fight win streak.

I hate how slow this is going. I posted this over 6 months ago regarding who should get the next title shot since Val was getting surgery, but instead we waited for it and her recovery and now we still have to wait even more for Alexa-Val TUF season that filming has only just started on.
TBF, Grasso had surgery right after Val. She had fractured her hand in the fight and got it fixed in Oct last year. So both were unavailable for a bit.



But I agree that having them do a season of TUF is ridiculous as is the trilogy fight being next. Considering how Val lost the belt, there shouldn't have been an instant rematch to begin with. UFC matchmakers are dumb.
 
Fairly even IMO 3 finishes vs 2 and the opponents make it look somewhat close...

EDIT... I dont know where those Win - Loss Metrics come from but Thug Rose has 6 Pro Loses 5 in the UFC... misleading
Those records show the fighter's record at the time they fought. Rose was 11-5 at the time.
 
TBF, Grasso had surgery right after Val. She had fractured her hand in the fight and got it fixed in Oct last year. So both were unavailable for a bit.



But I agree that having them do a season of TUF is ridiculous as is the trilogy fight being next. Considering how Val lost the belt, there shouldn't have been an instant rematch to begin with. UFC matchmakers are dumb.
Bro she won the belt and defended it 7 times how you gonna say she didn't deserve a rematch?! Then fought to a draw in the rematch! you just hatin homie.

