Am I crazy or is Fiorot showing signs of decline?

Reptile_Bong_Hit

Reptile_Bong_Hit

I first noticed this in the Rose fight, but chalked it up to Rose just making Fiorot seem less mobile/reactive by comparison because Rose was coming up a division and is know for her fluid movement.

Against Blanchfield, Fiorot was a tank, no doubt; and it's not that her striking is much slower, but her movement reminded me of how we feel in nightmares. Like she was walking around in a weighted vest or something. It was noticeable worse than in the Rose fight.

Was it the gameplan or is she declining? If so, props to her for still competing at the top of the division. This was one of the reasons why I thought they should have just given Fiorot a title shot and Blanchfield either Barber (if she wins) or Rose during TUF 32: Sweet vs Salty.
 
She is 34 now which is old for a female fighter considering female biology.

Valentina was 34 when she went to a split with Taila that some thought she lost. Then the 2 Grasso fights after that.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I remember when she was hyped as a knockout artist, but her last finish was nearly 3 years ago.
Maybe she was playing it safe, doesn't want to be taken down and submitted. So just stick to the safe gameplan, by counter striking and winning by points. Which she clearly did.

Therefore secured her opportunity to fight for the belt.
 
ExitLUPin said:
She is 34 now which is old for a female fighter considering female biology.

Valentina was 34 when she went to a split with Taila that some thought she lost. Then the 2 Grasso fights after that.
You got to keep in mind the mileage the body goes through. Manon hasn't had not even close to the amount of fights and epic wars that Valentina been through. Plus Manon is built differently, looks very strong and big for her weight class.

She's pretty fresh 34 year old imo.
 
Her last two fights were against an undefeated Blanchfield, who ran through everyone she fought, and a former champion in Namajunas, who just proved she could be a force in her current weight class…

It’s normal for her not to look as dominant as when she was fighting lesser competition.
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
You got to keep in mind the mileage the body goes through. Manon hasn't had not even close to the amount of fights and epic wars that Valentina been through. Plus Manon is built differently, looks very strong and big for her weight class.

She's pretty fresh 34 year old imo.
BabyBlue_Bomber said:
Her last two fights were against an undefeated Blanchfield, who ran through everyone she fought, and a former champion in Namajunas, who just proved she could be a force in her current weight class…

It’s normal for her not to look as dominant as when she was fighting lesser competition.
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Beats the #2 ranked fighter 50-45 and is now next for a title shot... declining?
I hear all of you, brothers. You'll have to take my word for it, but I have no interest in creating threads to take a dig at a fighter.

It has nothing to do with dominance per se. It's her movement and reaction time. She's one of the only examples of a fighter I can think of that is--IMO--declining while she simultaneously ascends the rankings!

Compare her movement against MBS to her fights with Rose and Erin.
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
You got to keep in mind the mileage the body goes through. Manon hasn't had not even close to the amount of fights and epic wars that Valentina been through. Plus Manon is built differently, looks very strong and big for her weight class.

She's pretty fresh 34 year old imo.
Yeah I thought about mileage there for Valentina too. She's been fighting professionally since 2003 in more than just MMA.
 
Fiorot just big sistered Blanchfield for 5 rounds. She looked great, for wmma.
 
