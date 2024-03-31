Am I crazy or is Fiorot showing signs of decline?

I first noticed this in the Rose fight, but chalked it up to Rose just making Fiorot seem less mobile/reactive by comparison because Rose was coming up a division and is know for her fluid movement.



Against Blanchfield, Fiorot was a tank, no doubt; and it's not that her striking is much slower, but her movement reminded me of how we feel in nightmares. Like she was walking around in a weighted vest or something. It was noticeable worse than in the Rose fight.



Was it the gameplan or is she declining? If so, props to her for still competing at the top of the division. This was one of the reasons why I thought they should have just given Fiorot a title shot and Blanchfield either Barber (if she wins) or Rose during TUF 32: Sweet vs Salty.