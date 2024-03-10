Did Francis embarrass the sport of MMA

I

ipowerslapmywife

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 27, 2023
Messages
1,854
Reaction score
4,787
If only he stopped with the fury fight then MMA wouldn’t look as inferior. Casuals will have a hard time believing the heavyweight champ is the “baddest man on the planet” from now on. I understand it should've been expected for Francis to get outboxed against Joshua but to get absolutely humiliated and knocked out brutally within 2 rounds isn’t a good look for MMA and someone once considered the baddest man on the planet.
 
Dana White refusing to pay his top athletes better is more embarrassing. It's the only reason why Conor McGregor was on two knees and begging to get knocked out by Mayweather. Same reason why we got a bunch of washed up MMA fighters wanting to box Jake Paul.
 
don't ask said:
No. He's still the baddest man on the planet. If you think Joshua would beat him in a real fight, power slap yourself.
Click to expand...
The problem is no one will ever see it because boxers refuse to do mma. So instead everyone will only see mma fighters get humiliated in boxing
 
No. He was one round away from being the HW lineal champ.



IMPORTANT NOTE TO TS-With the exception of Jones the UFC HW champ was NEVER considered the baddest man in MMA. You're just copypasta the boxing thing. People pretend that was a thing that was never a thing in the sport of MMA. Besides Jones Francis was the closest to being considered that of any HW champ but still never a thing.
 
Sms_productions713 said:
Is this one of those real fights we ignore people carry guns?
Click to expand...

This is a stupid argument. Someone on reddit or somewhere came up with it and people ran with it like it was some sort of gotcha.

We're talking martial arts obviously mechanical aids are off limits in a "real fight". By this logic you could keep going forever with drones, artillery and eventually nukes. Yeah the guy with the gun will be screwed right? Who tf thought this was an actual intelligent argument?

Every able bodied person on earth is born with the legs, elbows and hands needed to do MMA. You know what they aint born with? A handgun and a conceal carry permit.
 
It doesn't matter. He is going to try to keep doing it for the pay. Good for him. I hope he gets some celebrity boxing matches too.
 
Whats embarrassing is weirdo losers sitting at home who think their opinion matters.
 
MMA is not inferior at all.

Example: take 2 alcoholics that spend their time at the bar all day.


Drunk 1 plays pool, darts, cornhole and foosball all day and is really good at all four. (MMA)

Drunk 2 plays pool all day and is exceptionally talented at it. (Boxer)


When drunk 1 and drunk 2 play each other, drunk 2 easily wins 97 out of 100 games against drunk 1.

That doesn't mean drunk 1 should be embarrassed as he spends only a fraction of his training time perfecting his pool game because he has other areas to focus on.

If both guys entered a bar game Olympics event(MMA fight), drunk 1 would be the obvious favorite even if he lost the round of darts.
 
Last edited:
Wow, Francis has a lot of power over sports. First, he embarrasses boxing by beating up Fury, then he embarrasses MMA by losing to Joshua. He must be the greatest embarrasser of all time. Or maybe some fans just have a stick up their butt.
 
It's not Ngannou's fault individually. It's simply that MMA fighters aren't as good at boxing as boxers are at MMA, and this is partly due to MMA promoters (especially the UFC) encouraging sloppy brawling for entertainment value over fighters utilizing the full range of techniques for effectiveness.
 
don't ask said:
No. He's still the baddest man on the planet. If you think Joshua would beat him in a real fight, power slap yourself.
Click to expand...

In a real fight most fighters MMA or otherwise probably would throw punches first.
 
FreedomCricket said:
MMA is not inferior at all.

Example: take 2 alcoholics that spend their time at the bar all day.


Drunk 1 plays pool, darts, cornhole and foosball all day and is really good at all three. (MMA)

Drunk 2 plays pool all day and is exceptionally talented at it. (Boxer)


When drunk 1 and drunk 2 play each other, drunk 2 easily wins 97 out of 100 games against drunk 1.

That doesn't mean drunk 1 should be embarrassed as he spends only a fraction of his training time perfecting his pool game because he has other areas to focus on.

If both guys entered a bar game Olympics event(MMA fight), drunk 1 would be the obvious favorite even if he lost the round of darts.
Click to expand...
of all the analogies to invent, you came up with this.

it's genius
 
Venom said:
In a real fight most fighters MMA or otherwise probably would throw punches first.
Click to expand...
Right because they punch better than your average person and that avoids going to the ground, which is dangerous in streets or bars. Frank does have the ability to take Joshua down and beat him up though. Joshua didn't knock him out with the first punch of the fight or anything.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

don't ask
MMA skill and Francis' UFC experience played a big role yesterday
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
Oldman1
O
P
True or False: Ngannou vs. Aspinall is the most exciting possible MMA fight.
2
Replies
34
Views
987
IBeLurkin
IBeLurkin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,656
Messages
55,227,520
Members
174,690
Latest member
didok

Share this page

Back
Top