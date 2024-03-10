Did Francis embarrass the sport of MMA

MMA is not inferior at all.



Example: take 2 alcoholics that spend their time at the bar all day.





Drunk 1 plays pool, darts, cornhole and foosball all day and is really good at all four. (MMA)



Drunk 2 plays pool all day and is exceptionally talented at it. (Boxer)





When drunk 1 and drunk 2 play each other, drunk 2 easily wins 97 out of 100 games against drunk 1.



That doesn't mean drunk 1 should be embarrassed as he spends only a fraction of his training time perfecting his pool game because he has other areas to focus on.



If both guys entered a bar game Olympics event(MMA fight), drunk 1 would be the obvious favorite even if he lost the round of darts.