Did Francis embarrass the sport of MMA

ipowerslapmywife
If only he stopped with the fury fight then MMA wouldn’t look as inferior. Casuals will have a hard time believing the heavyweight champ is the “baddest man on the planet” from now on. I understand it should've been expected for Francis to get outboxed against Joshua but to get absolutely humiliated and knocked out brutally within 2 rounds isn’t a good look for MMA and someone once considered the baddest man on the planet.