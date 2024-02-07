True or False: Ngannou vs. Aspinall is the most exciting possible MMA fight.

PlasticFishBowl
Obviously it won’t happen since Ngannou is boxing and signed to PFL.
But, is there a single fight between two currently active fighters who would be more exciting than this? I can’t think of it.
Tom or Francis one is the baddest man on the planet. Wish Dana wouldn’t have cheaped out and we could’ve found out.
