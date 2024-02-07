True or False: Ngannou vs. Aspinall is the most exciting possible MMA fight.

Obviously it won’t happen since Ngannou is boxing and signed to PFL.

But, is there a single fight between two currently active fighters who would be more exciting than this? I can’t think of it.

Tom or Francis one is the baddest man on the planet. Wish Dana wouldn’t have cheaped out and we could’ve found out.
 
They never woulda fought cause Jones woulda whooped Ngannou
 
Personally, as much as I despise Jones. He’s the bigger fight for Aspinall. And for the UFC.
 
