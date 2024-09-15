Did any sherbros actually go to the Sphere? EDIT: Found some who did. Review of live event inside.

Just curious if anyone actually went to Noche UFC. So I would like to know how the live experience was inside. Did the seats really shake as advertised were? They’re actually a lot of Mexican people there? How were the visuals from the actual inside?

EDIT: Found somone who actually went

mrwalken said:
I went. Got tix day of for about $1k each. The live experience was to be honest pretty damn sick. I've been to many UFC events but nothing like this.

The show itself was the best part -- the visuals, the haptics, the bracelets (not sure if they talked about this but everybody got bracelets that changed between white red green light to synch with the show and even the walkout songs). Drones flying around. At one point there was a huge wire running across the sphere and then they built the background show around the wire. It boomed when a fighter stomped on the floor. The whole sphere felt like a roller coaster at times. The theme of the show was very heavily Mexican independence.

The view of the fights was awesome because the seating was so steep. They also had two massive screens on the sphere. The up close shots of Aldana I doubt anybody at that stadium will ever forget.

Downsides.. the concessions were not that good, took way too long to get food and the food/drinks were not that good by vegas standards. The crowd was good throughout but got pretty rowdy/obnoxious during the last two fights. Some Mexican people but it didn't feel like that big a home advantage for the Mexican fighters.

The stadium is tough to navigate with heels. I was w a girl wearing basically stripper shoes. The massive escalators to get up levels as well as the steep steps to get down to the seats were scary for her.
I watched it on muh telly!
 
Sherdoggers too busy banging dimes
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Thank You brother. This is exactly what I was looking for
 
UFC stole the bracelet thing from One
 
No, But i think i was the founder of the word Sherbros if that count for something? 🥳✌️
 
The people who find bracelets that change color cool are the perfect type of people for an event like this
 
