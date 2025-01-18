Denis: Patron Saint of Title Shots

Siver!
No, not Den(n)is Siver.
Saint Denis.
Beat this cat and you get a title shot. Dustin Poirier beat BSD and got himself a title shot despite not really deserving it.
Then Renato Moicano beat the Patron Saint of Title Shots and while it looked like the rule would not be followed for a second straight title defence, the JBG's will overcame all else.
I suggest all UFC lightweights bash down the UFC's door and demand a fight with Benoit.
He might only be ranked #12, but he's already got history as Prince Maker.
And if Moicano wins, he'll be a King Maker too.
Enjoy the fights this weekend, Sherbros!