Denis: Patron Saint of Title Shots

No, not Den(n)is Siver.Saint Denis.Beat this cat and you get a title shot. Dustin Poirier beat BSD and got himself a title shot despite notdeserving it.Then Renato Moicano beat the Patron Saint of Title Shots and while it looked like the rule would not be followed for a second straight title defence, the JBG's will overcame all else.I suggest all UFC lightweights bash down the UFC's door and demand a fight with Benoit.He might only be ranked #12, but he's already got history as Prince Maker.And if Moicano wins, he'll be a King Maker too.Enjoy the fights this weekend, Sherbros!