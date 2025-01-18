  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Denis: Patron Saint of Title Shots

Siver!

Siver!

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 24, 2024
Messages
22
Reaction score
67
1737165615040.png

No, not Den(n)is Siver.

Saint Denis.

Beat this cat and you get a title shot. Dustin Poirier beat BSD and got himself a title shot despite not really deserving it.

Then Renato Moicano beat the Patron Saint of Title Shots and while it looked like the rule would not be followed for a second straight title defence, the JBG's will overcame all else.

I suggest all UFC lightweights bash down the UFC's door and demand a fight with Benoit.

He might only be ranked #12, but he's already got history as Prince Maker.

And if Moicano wins, he'll be a King Maker too.

Enjoy the fights this weekend, Sherbros!
 
nostradumbass said:
Arman is more the pattern than BSD. Poirier was ranked 4, and got the shot because Arman turned it down, and now Arman pulled out, so Moicano gets his chance.
Click to expand...

anime-detective-conan-wataru-tukagi-taking-notes-eqjhomaq8059xlfd.gif


I like it.

Tougher thread title, though.
 
Renato Moicano got KO by Aldo. Islam is going to crush him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Moicano's Grappling Brilliance: Killing Butterfly Hooks & Managing Distance on the Mat
Replies
15
Views
559
fortheo
fortheo
BEATDOWNS
Benoit St-Denis humble in defeat
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
AngryWeasel
AngryWeasel
Jackonfire
Media UFC Fight Night 243 - Moicano vs. Saint Denis Weigh-in Results / Ceremonial Weigh in 12pm ET
Replies
4
Views
433
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Saint-Denis Props/Parlays + Tapology Contest-12pm ET 9-28
2
Replies
22
Views
932
Krixes
Krixes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,485
Messages
56,778,636
Members
175,399
Latest member
kuyapulls

Share this page

Back
Top