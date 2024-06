MM is getting this from Chael, who basically said that the interim belt goes away once the real champion is active again. In other words, the interim title only exists while the real title is unavailable to be defended.



It makes a level of sense on the surface, but it misses the larger point: once the real champion is ready to fight, the title is no longer "undisputed" and needs to be unified. If one of the champions refuses the fight, he should be stripped and the other fighter elevated to "undisputed."