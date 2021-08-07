Representative Cori Bush was blindsided in an interview when the journalist asked her how she defends spending $70k in 3 months on private security while publicly calling for outright defunding as many police agencies as possible.Her mealymouthed response, which can’t even be called a true rebuttal, centered around reminders that she is a black woman fighting “the white supremacist narrative”.At one point she says “my body is worth protecting and keeping on this earth” which is why she spent that much money on private security, and later said “suck it up and defund the police already, it needs to happen”They’re not even trying to keep a coherent narrative anymore, American political theatre is turning into a Fast and the Furious franchise with shittily directed action sequences (elections and scandals) tied together with even more shittily written “narrative” (brazen hypocrisy).