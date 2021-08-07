Law Defund the police advocate spends $70k on security

Representative Cori Bush was blindsided in an interview when the journalist asked her how she defends spending $70k in 3 months on private security while publicly calling for outright defunding as many police agencies as possible.

Her mealymouthed response, which can’t even be called a true rebuttal, centered around reminders that she is a black woman fighting “the white supremacist narrative”.

At one point she says “my body is worth protecting and keeping on this earth” which is why she spent that much money on private security, and later said “suck it up and defund the police already, it needs to happen”

They’re not even trying to keep a coherent narrative anymore, American political theatre is turning into a Fast and the Furious franchise with shittily directed action sequences (elections and scandals) tied together with even more shittily written “narrative” (brazen hypocrisy).

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cori-bush-defund-the-police-private-security-response/
 
Bald1 said:
Where did the money come from? The answer to that is the difference of her being a fraud and a crook or just a moron.
she used personal and campaign funds but its legal, it was more the content (lack of) in her response that was so hard to watch/believe it was actually coming out of an elected leader’s facehole
 
BloodyPoptart said:
she used personal and campaign funds but its legal, it was more the content (lack of) in her response that was so hard to watch/believe it was actually coming out of an elected leader’s facehole
Yeah, was hard to watch. So she's just a moron. Got it.
 
BloodyPoptart said:
Didn’t Jen Psaki say it was Republicans that want to defund the police?

They need to get their talking points coordinated… they’re scattered and all over the place
 
ShadowRun said:
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/08/05/politics/cori-bush-defund-the-police-private-security/index.html

This is about the the Mcloskey's getting pardoned for defending their home with guns because the Police didn't come for the protesters.

So she can have her armed security to protect her, but other people can't protect themselves when the Police aren't there?

What's the difference between your armed security standing there vs being armed yourself? The only difference is the ability to pay for that security.
 
Title makes it sound like she spends her own money on her security detail.

I assume it's taxpayer funded.
 
She is incredibly narcissistic and clearly has no understanding of empathy with regard to her MO constituents.

St. Louis is a hellhole and she’s sitting there patting herself on the back. makes me cringe with embarrassment for her when I watch that.
 
People are comparing apples to oranges. This is private security and not police. furthermore, nobody is saying people can't get their own protection if they feel they need it. obviously this woman has a much greater need for security than an average plumber. she is making herself a target by serving her community
 
BloodyPoptart said:
I would support this, would help all the unemployed with social science degrees IE. 1/3 of all college graduates
We use social workers and mental health practitioners here in Australia in place of Police unless the threat of suicide is imminent. All that happens is you now pay 4 people to do the job you used to pay two and the social workers/mental health practitioners cost more. They just call Police to attend the job in their place or with them. The same will happen in the US.

https://www.healthdirect.gov.au/crisis-management
 
maximus__ said:
We use social workers and mental health practitioners here in Australia in place of Police unless the threat of suicide is imminent. All that happens is you now pay 4 people to do the job you used to pay two and the social workers/mental health practitioners cost more. They just call Police to attend the job in their place or with them. The same will happen in the US.

https://www.healthdirect.gov.au/crisis-management
Well at least we’d have fewer lawyers
 
tangata motu'a said:
People are comparing apples to oranges. This is private security and not police. furthermore, nobody is saying people can't get their own protection if they feel they need it. obviously this woman has a much greater need for security than an average plumber. she is making herself a target by serving her community
What normal working people can afford their own private protection force.

She is anti 2nd and wants to defund the police. So basically saying fuck you people my life is worth more then yours.
 
