



"Well, I knew after the first fight that we were gonna meet again. Like I said though, I honestly believed it was gonna be Khamzat. More hoped, and that's the fight I was gunning for.

But when they said Strickland I wasn't all that surprised, now it's bound to happen again and here we go. In a way I'm glad that we're doing this, that we can finally settle everything.

Although, in my mind it's been settled but you know, just to make sure. These Americans sometimes need to learn the hard way, then we can close that chapter and move onto

the next."



"I felt a lot of the things he does right then saw a lot of the things he did wrong. And if you look at that fight, in the beginning vs the end. The first half vs the second half. The momentum

I started to gain as I figured out his style. And let me tell you this, when you stand inside that octagon the biggest anxiety you feel is "how hard does this guy punch and how fast is he?"

You've never felt the person physically so you don't know. Now the element of surprise is gone which makes it a lot easier to not play it safe. This time around there may be a feeling

out process but I think there will be a lot more action a lot quicker."