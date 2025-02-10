I have a hard time seeing DDP beat Chimaev

DjolexMTL
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 8, 2019
- Messages
- 2,498
- Reaction score
- 4,707
Obviously I might end up needing to order a buffet portion of crow but after that Rob performance, I don't see DDP making it out of the 2nd round. Obviously if he can weather that storm then I heavily favor him winning a decision. DDP does seem to be steadily improving and I was impressed yesterday with the variety of strikes and the fact that his style was less plodding than usual.
Unfortunately we might only see this fight in October given that high profile Daggies prefer fighting in the Daggy ''Kingdom'', and because they seem to have a different gravity over there for scale calibration.
How do you see it going?
Unfortunately we might only see this fight in October given that high profile Daggies prefer fighting in the Daggy ''Kingdom'', and because they seem to have a different gravity over there for scale calibration.
How do you see it going?