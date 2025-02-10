  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

I have a hard time seeing DDP beat Chimaev

Obviously I might end up needing to order a buffet portion of crow but after that Rob performance, I don't see DDP making it out of the 2nd round. Obviously if he can weather that storm then I heavily favor him winning a decision. DDP does seem to be steadily improving and I was impressed yesterday with the variety of strikes and the fact that his style was less plodding than usual.

Unfortunately we might only see this fight in October given that high profile Daggies prefer fighting in the Daggy ''Kingdom'', and because they seem to have a different gravity over there for scale calibration.

How do you see it going?
 
Khazmat doesn't really have a path to victory if he can't secure a TD early. Depends on which version shows up.
 
dricus can knock him out since khamzat has bad striking defense from what we've seen but I think the skill gap in wrestling and grappling is too wide, dricus will look slow compared to khamzat in scrambles and grappling exchanges, think khamzat subs him late round 1
 
DDP finishes a gassing Khamzat in the championship rounds.
I was convinced that's what Whitaker was gonna do to Khamzat but he got starched. Whitaker has good TDD and DPP is not a phenom, he got taken down by Rob.

I think Khamzat ragdolls DDP for sure in the 1st round, the question is can he get that sub. If DPP survives the tables will turn.
 
