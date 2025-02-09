this was a GOOD kickboxing performance by DDP

mister piscadinha
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2022
- Messages
- 1,992
- Reaction score
- 2,681
people love to clown on his style but i think he did pretty good in this one
very nice kicks and he landed a lot, spinning elbow, spinning fist, hard shots. good variety in general
the surprising thing about ddp is that he still seems to be getting better from fight to fight
very nice kicks and he landed a lot, spinning elbow, spinning fist, hard shots. good variety in general
the surprising thing about ddp is that he still seems to be getting better from fight to fight