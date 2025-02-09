  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

this was a GOOD kickboxing performance by DDP

people love to clown on his style but i think he did pretty good in this one

very nice kicks and he landed a lot, spinning elbow, spinning fist, hard shots. good variety in general

the surprising thing about ddp is that he still seems to be getting better from fight to fight
 
When you don't add new wrinkles, you'll eventually get figured out, a la Sean Strickland. The best fighters never stop adding to their games. Dricus backs up what he says about wanting to be the best, he continues adding new dimensions to his style. His ceiling is still high
 
Agreed. I don't even think he looked that awkward in this particular fight. He's actually very good at closing the difference quickly and getting his shots off before the counterstriker can react. The cardio also seemed improved - he threw a lot of strikes in the last round and didn't seem gassed at any point.

Interestingly, if you look at the fight stats, the fight looks a lot closer than it seemed in real time. DDP landed just 19 strikes more than Strickland. It's probably that Dricus swings big and throws heavy kicks, while Strickland lands the jab and teep.
 
He figured out at that Strickland doesn't really check kicks on his right side unless it's a low cross check. Hence all the lead leg high kicks and body kicks. DDP's guard was also much tighter, and he ate much fewer jabs.

Strickland's A game is forward pressure: jabs, teeps until he has the opponent agaisnt the fence and then MAYBE some power.

DDP kept him too occupied defending shots from all over for him to maintain a forward pressure game.
 
It definitely was.

The kicks threw Strickland off early.

Strickland never found his range because DDP was mixing it up beautifully.

Was rooting for Strickland but gotta give credit where credit is due
 
