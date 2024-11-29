Media DDP going all in w/ specific training for Chimaev, but Nicksick says Sean in the US is the UFC plan

"We were told possibly March, that's what we were told because it's in the states. It has nothing to d... uh, Sean loves Australia, loves the people of Australia and Sydney.
But obviously their government weren't too happy with Sean, who gave them some reasons to not be happy with him, right? Jesus Christ, that was a crazy story too
because we almost got pulled from that fight. The very last night before weigh-ins we were still possibly getting pulled for Cannonier due to some bullshit that Sean pulled *laughs*"
 
UFC making DDP vs. Sean II when we all want DDP vs. Khamzat would be consistent and in line with how bad the UFC's matchmaking has been as of late.
 
DDP will be well prepared, that's why I think it's going to be a great fight. I'll be surprised if Chimaev beats him in 2 rounds or less.
 
Why does Sean keep bringing up other governments not liking him? I hate Trudeau but he had nothing to do with Sean losing to DDP. It was a close fight, not a robbery. The judges for that fight have judged many ufc fights in vegas, etc. Its not like they were picked by Trudeau or the cdn government. Not everything is a conspiracy. Blaming your loss on government is a weak ass move
 
