MarioLemieux
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2024
- Messages
- 1,068
- Reaction score
- 2,810
This is wild.
Chael and DC agree that even with a win over Arman (video taken before the injury a couple weeks ago) that Khabib would still be ahead because he's better and more dominant, but they also state that while Khabib only fought 13 times in the UFC and never got scratched, he also has won the most 10-8 rounds in history.
DC goes on to elaborate that when Khabib was on his run judges barely ever gave out 10-8 scores so it's even more unprescendented. If there was ever an argument for dominance...
Timestamped:
Chael and DC agree that even with a win over Arman (video taken before the injury a couple weeks ago) that Khabib would still be ahead because he's better and more dominant, but they also state that while Khabib only fought 13 times in the UFC and never got scratched, he also has won the most 10-8 rounds in history.
DC goes on to elaborate that when Khabib was on his run judges barely ever gave out 10-8 scores so it's even more unprescendented. If there was ever an argument for dominance...
Timestamped: