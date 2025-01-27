  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media DC & Chael on Khabib vs Islam for GOAT: "Khabib won the most 10-8 rounds in history"

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
1,068
Reaction score
2,810
This is wild.

Chael and DC agree that even with a win over Arman (video taken before the injury a couple weeks ago) that Khabib would still be ahead because he's better and more dominant, but they also state that while Khabib only fought 13 times in the UFC and never got scratched, he also has won the most 10-8 rounds in history.

DC goes on to elaborate that when Khabib was on his run judges barely ever gave out 10-8 scores so it's even more unprescendented. If there was ever an argument for dominance...

Timestamped:
 
It's unfortunate that when you look at the resume and not just the record, that ''dominance'' isn't all that impressive

Anyone can look dominant and rack up 10-8 rounds fighting uber drivers and stylistically favorable matchups, the only true elite win he has is RDA, a fight where he didn't get a 10-8

The two fights that would've challenged him the most (prime Tony and Charles) didn't happen

Islam has already challenged himself a lot more than Khabib and fought significantly better competition, and has looked more devastating doing so
 
Khabib was more dominant but Islam has answered more questions
 
Elegant said:
It's unfortunate that when you look at the resume and not just the record, that ''dominance'' isn't all that impressive

Anyone can look dominant and rack up 10-8 rounds fighting uber drivers and stylistically favorable matchups, the only true elite win he has is RDA, a fight where he didn't get a 10-8

The two fights that would've challenged him the most (prime Tony and Charles) didn't happen

Islam has already challenged himself a lot more than Khabib and fought significantly better competition, and has looked more devastating doing so
Click to expand...
Conor, Dustin and Gaethje were in the p4p top 5 when Khabib finished them. RDA should have been.

This is UFC only as well.

Khabib has won more 10-8 rounds in the UFC in 13 fights than Jones won in 21 fights, Silva in all fights, GSP ect.

A huge revelation in GOAT discussions.
 
I like Khabib but you know people are just going to say that's just saying he had the most dominant rounds without being able to finish in history right?
 
There are no fighters in the UFC who have more 10-8 rounds than Khabib. In his 13 UFC fights he got 9 rounds that were scored 10-8 at least by one judge.

This means on top of having:

- the highest fight win rate percentate in the UFC,
- highest round win rate % in the UFC
- and the most td's in a single fight
- Khabib also has the record for out and out 10-8 domination

While Jones was picking his shots getting close decisions in 10-9 rounds, Khabib was mauling his opponents to the point where he was granted 10-8 rounds, while testing clean.

So while Jones might have the better resume, round for round, Khabib was statistically the best fighter.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,203
Messages
56,818,764
Members
175,416
Latest member
joaogodoyc

Share this page

Back
Top