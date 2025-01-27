There are no fighters in the UFC who have more 10-8 rounds than Khabib. In his 13 UFC fights he got 9 rounds that were scored 10-8 at least by one judge.



This means on top of having:



- the highest fight win rate percentate in the UFC,

- highest round win rate % in the UFC

- and the most td's in a single fight

- Khabib also has the record for out and out 10-8 domination



While Jones was picking his shots getting close decisions in 10-9 rounds, Khabib was mauling his opponents to the point where he was granted 10-8 rounds, while testing clean.



So while Jones might have the better resume, round for round, Khabib was statistically the best fighter.