Media "Khabib won the most 10-8 rounds in history"

MarioLemieux

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
1,071
Reaction score
2,824
This is wild and a major revelation in the GOAT debate.

Chael and DC agree that even with a win over Arman (video taken before the injury a couple weeks ago) that Khabib would still be ahead because he's better and more dominant, but they also state that while Khabib only fought 13 times in the UFC and never got scratched, he also has won the most 10-8 rounds in history.

DC goes on to elaborate that when Khabib was on his run judges barely ever gave out 10-8 scores so it's even more unprescendented. If there was ever an argument for dominance...

In his 13 UFC fights he got 9 rounds that were scored 10-8 at least by one judge. More 10-8 rounds than Jones amassed in 21 UFC fights, GSP, Silva ect.

Timestamped:
 
It's unfortunate that when you look at the resume and not just the record, that ''dominance'' isn't all that impressive

Anyone can look dominant and rack up 10-8 rounds fighting uber drivers and stylistically favorable matchups, the only true elite win he has is RDA, a fight where he didn't get a 10-8

The two fights that would've challenged him the most (prime Tony and Charles) didn't happen

Islam has already challenged himself a lot more than Khabib and fought significantly better competition, and has looked more devastating doing so
 
Khabib was more dominant but Islam has answered more questions
 
I like Khabib but you know people are just going to say that's just saying he had the most dominant rounds without being able to finish in history right?
 
This means on top of having:

- the highest fight win rate percentate in the UFC,
- highest round win rate % in the UFC
- and the most td's in a single fight
- Khabib also has the record for out and out 10-8 domination

While Jones was picking his shots getting close decisions in 10-9 rounds, Khabib was mauling his opponents to the point where he was granted 10-8 rounds, while testing clean.

So while Jones might have the better resume, round for round, Khabib was statistically the best fighter.
 
Lol yeah look I'm as big a khabib stan as anyone, but there's just no need for threads like this. Everyone knows the guy is great. Even his haters.

The haters have to put up w his undefeated undisputed hall of fame coach of the year existence forever.

That is enough for me hahaha
 
I didn't know Khabib won the most 10-8 rounds in UFC history before this interview.

Did you?

That's quite the feather in his cap.

Don't shoot the messenger.
 
I honestly don't care tbh.

He had so many, I just figured he had a lot. Good for him hahaha
 
That's ok. I bet some of those guys, like barboza was just praying it would end soon. Please God khabib just put me in a choke.
 
There is no denying Khabib is a beast in his prime, he just left too early.
 
Khabib should be doin whatever the fuck he feels like TBH and he does.

"Please khabib can I get a 10 - 9, my kids are watching"
 
Man you khabib apologist trying every trick in the book to over hype that weight bully. No wonder why the UFC made him retire at 32. Pathetic.
 
13 fights in the bigs doesn't cut it, Frenchy. Khabibi's career and resume is BY FAR, the most unimpressive amongst any of the "GOAT" contenders. It's really quite embarrassing to actually see his name alongside guys like Fedor, GSP and Silva.

Find another fake idol, Khabib is a giant "what if?"
 
Khabib lost to Tibau, fought shitty competition and quit before having a great resumé.
 
Khabib liked to play with his food. He's stated several times that there is nothing more satisying than breaking his opponents round after round.

Like his match with Trujillo. Trujillo thought his american wrestling credentials could stand up to Khabib and they almost came to blows in the weigh in, and Khabib rode him like a donkey for 3 rounds, breaking the TD record "Let's wrestle!"




If you want to count Khabib's close decision to Tibau where he was green, 23 and fought a juiced up monster who did nothing to him as a loss because it was a close decision, then please add Gus, Reyes and Santos to Jones L collumn, and a bunch of losses to all the other GOAT's in their close decision wins.
 
