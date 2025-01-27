This is wild and a major revelation in the GOAT debate.



Chael and DC agree that even with a win over Arman (video taken before the injury a couple weeks ago) that Khabib would still be ahead because he's better and more dominant, but they also state that while Khabib only fought 13 times in the UFC and never got scratched, he also has won the most 10-8 rounds in history.



DC goes on to elaborate that when Khabib was on his run judges barely ever gave out 10-8 scores so it's even more unprescendented. If there was ever an argument for dominance...



In his 13 UFC fights he got 9 rounds that were scored 10-8 at least by one judge. More 10-8 rounds than Jones amassed in 21 UFC fights, GSP, Silva ect.



Timestamped:

