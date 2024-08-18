Should it have been a guy whom that wanna be samurai would murder, though?Lol bout time someone called out that weirdo wannabe samurai
I mean I get what your saying, but how is what he said wrong?I am obviously not an mma fighter, but I like to think if I was I’d be mindful of when I need to shut up. And Darren till (Anthony smith too) is absolutely at the stage where he needs to just keep his head down and hope he’s forgotten about. Because analyzing him deeply shows a guy who was a complete never was, last seen getting taken down after a BOXING match.
I think jiri is at peace with the way he trains. It’s cheesy to some but seems to work for him. Life isn’t all about staph infections and head gearAll these fighters are just butthurt someone is extremely successful despite a lack of 'traditional' practice
Nah Till a fighter so it's OK.. Grown man dressing up as a samurai lol.
His record speaks for itself imo
Lol he just had staph and used it as an excuse after getting killed by Pereira again in the rematch LMAO
Darren Till spent a year with Khamzat and still couldnt wrestle for jack shit with his whole career on the line so he probably should stfu.