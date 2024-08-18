Media Darren Till completely destroys Jiri in brutal Twitter post for saying that he wants a Pereira rematch

I am obviously not an mma fighter, but I like to think if I was I’d be mindful of when I need to shut up. And Darren till (Anthony smith too) is absolutely at the stage where he needs to just keep his head down and hope he’s forgotten about. Because analyzing him deeply shows a guy who was a complete never was, last seen getting taken down after a BOXING match.
 
Jiri should respond and laugh at him for getting taken down in a boxing match and move along. Darren isn’t really wrong but he’s in no place to criticize top 5 fighters.
 
I mean I get what your saying, but how is what he said wrong?
 
Well if Jiris's striking is that level from mountain walks and sitting in a dark room.

Maybe till should try should train td defence like that. Definitely can't hurt
 
His record speaks for itself imo
 
I think jiri is at peace with the way he trains. It’s cheesy to some but seems to work for him. Life isn’t all about staph infections and head gear
Lol he just had staph and used it as an excuse after getting killed by Pereira again in the rematch LMAO
 
Darren Till spent a year with Khamzat.
Thats all there is to know to judge the dude
 
till is should look a bit in the mirror. He steals taxis for a living, for crying out loud
 
I think sitting in a dark room is good practice for dealing with Alex"s left hook, every thing goes dark after he hits you with it.
 
