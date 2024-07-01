  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Dana White disagreed with Ian Machado Garry’s win over Michael Page: ‘I had that fight a draw’

This should put to bed the idea garry is getting a push by the ufc when he fights… the 14th ranked contender

And it’s sad how stupid dana is cause he doesn’t mean draw as in he thinks garry got a 10-8 in the first, he just can’t pick a winner if the fight is kind of close
 
Commissions pretty much tell judges straight up that although a 10-10 is technically possible, if you score a round that way, then you've probably scored it wrong.

This is probably even more true now that you have to do the scores on a 3 tier based criteria system. Instead of just throwing all the factors into a pot and saying it was even, you have to FIRST say that effective striking/grappling was even. Only after counting them as even do you THEN have to say that the effective aggression was even. And only after counting THAT as even, do you need to FINALLY say cage & ring control were even.

If you can do all that, then it's a 10-10. And I'm not sure that's the case here.
 
UFC need to learn their lesson from putting 2 long range strikers like that together, those fights never turn out well. Knowing UFC they will probably do MVP vs Thompson next or Garry vs Thompson which will be awful, those style fights always end up crappy. Not good matchmaking.
 
I think a Draw is a fair result.

Garry offered nothing on the feet ( as all don't against MVP really) but in the grappling he didn't even try to finish the fight in the 3rd, was happy just to hold position.

MVP also had mount for 2 mins of that third and did nothing with it either.

1st round is clearly Garry's as he actually tried things
 
Garry won, but he won't be the champ, pretty sure, at least Belal, Rakhmonov, Edwards are way better. De la Madellena and Burns (if he's not done) may beat him. <WhatItIs>
 
Not sure how you'd get a draw with three lukewarm 10-9 rounds. Nobody actuality scores 10-10s.

It's not a big deal. Page's stock didn't suffer really, just as Garry's didn't really rise. Just a mediocre result.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
UFC need to learn their lesson from putting 2 long range strikers like that together, those fights never turn out well. Knowing UFC they will probably do MVP vs Thompson next or Garry vs Thompson which will be awful, those style fights always end up crappy. Not good matchmaking.
Click to expand...
Who would you match them up with
 
