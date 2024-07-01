AldoStillGoat
Dana White disagreed with Ian Machado Garry’s win over Michael Page: ‘I had that fight a draw’
Dana White reacts to Ian Machado Garry’s latest win over Michael "Venom" Page after he promised to deliver a jaw-dropping victory but ultimately eked out a close decision
Think maybe Dana didn't like the wrestling game plan Ian implemented or do you think it should have been a draw?