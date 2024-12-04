Kowboy On Sherdog
Ian Garry’s Dream Scenario: Defeat Rakhmonov, Covington in Consecutive Weeks
Ian Garry continues to hold a grudge against Colby Covington.
Garry will take on Shavkat Rakhmonov in a potential title eliminator in the co-main event at UFC 310 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Covington will headline a UFC Fight Night opposite rising contender Joaquin Buckley at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 14.
Garry’s feud with Covington started with “Chaos” taking unprovoked digs at the Irishman and his wife earlier this year. While Garry has since been calling Covington out, the former interim champ accepted a booking against Buckley after “The Future” was matched up with Rakhmonov. Garry has previously urged Buckley to knock Covington out, which he believes “New Mansa” is perfectly capable of doing. However, in an even more ideal scenario, Garry would love to make quick work of “Nomad” at UFC 310 and take on Covington at UFC Tampa the following week.
“I think Buckley starches him,” Garry told Ariel Helwani. “But you know what I would love?... I go out there Dec. 7 and I take out Shavkat early. I come out of there unscathed, uninjured. I get on the mic and I sit down and say, ‘Hey, I could wait until next year when Belal Muhammad’s back, or Dana, Hunter, UFC, I could walk my ass all the way down to Florida and I could beat the bollocks out of Colby Covington for 25 minutes and I can prove how good I am next week.’ Because that man talks a lot but he’s not willing to back it up… I would love to beat Shavkat and the following week fight as the main event in Tampa. And bury Colby Covington and leave him dead and done in that Octagon, never to be seen again.”
Ian Garry says he wants to beat Shavkat Rakhmonov “early” at #UFC310, and fight Colby Covington a week later at #UFCTampa
“I would love to beat Shavkat, and the following week… bury Colby Covington and leave him dead and done.”
@arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/pmRpkqmPq6
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 2, 2024
Outside of that hypothetical scenario, Garry is expecting a title shot with a potential win over his Kazakh opponent. “The Future” then wants to move up to middleweight and challenge Khamzat Chimaev, who he thinks will be holding the title in the future.
“My ideal scenario is like, I beat Shavkat, win the world title. I go up to middleweight and I fight Khamzat and I win that belt, too,” Garry said. “I am not afraid of any man. I know how talented I am.”
Ian Garry states his ideal scenario of becoming double champion:
“I fight and beat Shavkat, I win the world title, I go up to middleweight and I fight Khamzat and I win that belt too.
I’m not afraid of any man.”
@arielhelwani #UFC #MMA #UFC310pic.twitter.com/Eue9qihfie
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 2, 2024
