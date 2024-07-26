Rumored Dana White called Alex Pereira before UFC 304. Let's end the speculation here and now

So there's been a development that Dana White called Poatan before UFC 304.

There's a lot of speculation about this call. Was it about a short notice fight? Is he being asked to step in at UFC 304 (or 305)? Is he setting up a fight with Jon Jones? Is this negotiation for the Ankalaev fight?

This is all pointless speculation. Gosh, some of you guys have wild imaginations.

It's CLEARLY related to Dana White's interest in buying the Boston Celtics. He wants Poatan to toughen them up.

dad2e98c0de94ef68bed42d52eb6bce4_xl.jpg


Dana has been in close contact with his other business partner, Lorenzo Fertita recently, who failed in his bid to buy an NFL team

images%2FImagnImages%2Fmmsport%2Fmma_knockout%2F01j3b0xmfvwramq7tbte.jpg


Now we all know Dana White loves killers and athletes with killer instincts. As evidenced by recent comments about Michael Jordan

Jordan is a killer. I’ve spoken about Michael Jordan many times. Never met him, don’t know him, don’t want to meet him. I like him too much. I respect him too much. I love his killer instinct.
We also know Alex Pereira lives and trains out here in the Northeast US- Connecticut specifically which is fairly close to Boston


The evidence is clear- Dana White wants Alex Pereira's help in training the Boston Celtics to be killers. He wants them to be the most aggressive team ever.

Kiss the Warrior's 73-9 best single season record bye bye.

The Boston Celtics are one win away from an NBA Championship and UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira helped inspire their torrid postseason run.
Lorenzo looking TST as per usual.
 
