Alex Pereira sends fans into meltdown with Dana White call during UFC fight week Alex Pereira has sent MMA fans into a frenzy with his latest social media post. The UFC light heavyweight champion only defended his 205lb belt last month but has fuelled speculation that his retur…

Is Dana White considering joining investors an one of the other Celtics owners buying the Boston Celtics? Dana been acting like he cares about the Celtics apparently last season and this is only speculation. Owners Boston Celtics is the 4th most valuable team in the league worth 4.7 billion dollars need to raise ticket prices and build a bigger venue. They will pack people into whatever they do...

UFC News: Dana White Spotted With Old Business Partner Lorenzo Fertitta In Italy No, it's not double-vision. UFC CEO and president Dana White was spotted with former co-owner Lorenzo Fertitta in Italy over the weekend. Still, most MMA fans y

“I Love His Killer Instinct”- UFC President Believes Michael Jordan Could’ve Been a Potential MMA Star UFC president Dana White believes NBA legend Michael Jordan has the potential to end up being an MMA star.

Jordan is a killer. I’ve spoken about Michael Jordan many times. Never met him, don’t know him, don’t want to meet him. I like him too much. I respect him too much. I love his killer instinct. Click to expand...

Why Alex Pereira decided to come to Connecticut before the biggest fight of his career Alex Pereira found a home at Glover Teixeira's gym in Connecticut, but is he ready to dethrone Israel Adesanya at UFC 281?

Boston Celtics inspired by Alex Pereira's UFC 300 win in NBA Championship quest | BJPenn.com The Boston Celtics are one win away from an NBA Championship and UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira helped inspire their run.

The Boston Celtics are one win away from an NBA Championship and UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira helped inspire their torrid postseason run. Click to expand...

So there's been a development that Dana White called Poatan before UFC 304.There's a lot of speculation about this call. Was it about a short notice fight? Is he being asked to step in at UFC 304 (or 305)? Is he setting up a fight with Jon Jones? Is this negotiation for the Ankalaev fight?This is all pointless speculation. Gosh, some of you guys have wild imaginations.It's CLEARLY related to Dana White's interest in buying the Boston Celtics. He wants Poatan to toughen them up.Dana has been in close contact with his other business partner, Lorenzo Fertita recently, who failed in his bid to buy an NFL teamNow we all know Dana White loves killers and athletes with killer instincts. As evidenced by recent comments about Michael JordanWe also know Alex Pereira lives and trains out here in the Northeast US- Connecticut specifically which is fairly close to BostonThe evidence is clear- Dana White wants Alex Pereira's help in training the Boston Celtics to be killers. He wants them to be the most aggressive team ever.Kiss the Warrior's 73-9 best single season record bye bye.