  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Alex Pereira Vows to 'Make Some Adjustments' for Expected Rematch vs. Ankalaev

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
104,109
Reaction score
181,850
323932725_1613749535730791_62421720226960320_n.jpeg

Alex Pereira didn’t perform up to his usual lofty standards at UFC 313, but “Poatan” is taking his first light heavyweight defeat in stride.

Pereira relinquished the 205-pound strap to Magomed Ankalaev in Saturday’s headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, falling via unanimous decision in an affair where he struggled to unleash his vaunted striking. After the bout, the Brazilian released a brief statement in a video on Instagram.

That’s it, everyone. Some marks, but I’m good,” Pereira said. “Going to rest a bit. I’ll be back, like I’ve always done. This has already happened. Life continues.”

It isn’t the first time Pereira has tasted defeat in the Octagon, as he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Israel Adesanya in a middleweight title rematch at UFC 287 in April 2023. After that, he move to 205 pounds and won five straight bouts before falling to Ankalaev.

At Saturday’s post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White indicated that an Ankalaev-Pereira rematch would “probably” be next at light heavyweight. If that happens, “Poatan” expects to do some things differently.

“Thank you to my team,” he said. “Gonna make some adjustments for the rematch, and I’ll be back much better. You can count on it. Never give up on your dreams. Chama.”

www.sherdog.com

Alex Pereira Vows to 'Make Some Adjustments' for Expected Rematch vs. Ankalaev

Alex Pereira didn’t perform up to his usual lofty standards at UFC 313, but “Poatan” is taking his first light heavyweight defeat in stride.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ @fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Not letting Ankalaev out-strike you is a good start.
 
Wonder what would happen if Alex just went after Ank like Rumble/Ngannou or something and tried forcing exchanges. I think having to guess between takedowns and Ankalaev's speed, he's probably going to get KO'd.

I hope he does get the win back, but he looked like he had no answers on his backfoot. Still think Ank would do even better.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Edward Henry Greb
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev (Observations)
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
AfroBanana
AfroBanana
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
  • Poll Poll
What Would It Take For You To Believe That The UFC is Protecting Poatan from Ankalaev?
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Big Tuppy Hole
Big Tuppy Hole
Black9
Alex Pereira Fighting in March?; Rogan Says Poatan using Ramadan return date to mess w/ Ankalaev
18 19 20
Replies
389
Views
10K
Iroh
Iroh
Kowboy On Sherdog
Media Magomed Ankalaev: Alex Pereira 'Was Running Away from Me' for 20 Minutes
2
Replies
39
Views
309
KAZSoliloquy
KAZSoliloquy
L
Alex Pereira vs Ankalaev
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
InBeforeTheLock
I

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,084
Messages
57,005,594
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top