Dana says "no more flashy entrances"

UFC used to have flashier ones. Bellator had and Prides were even flashier.
It makes the bouts feel more epic and the event feel more like a unique spectacle rather than some bland cheap sporting event.
Some people say it feels like pro wrestling but UFC embraces the most pro wrestling thing there is which is the fake bad blood and trash talk
Do you prefer
A. flashy entrances and no trash talk nonsense
B. Flashy entrance and trash talk
C. No flashy entrances and trash talk
D. Neither
