Dana says "no more flashy entrances"

BowserJr

UFC used to have flashier ones. Bellator had and Prides were even flashier.

It makes the bouts feel more epic and the event feel more like a unique spectacle rather than some bland cheap sporting event.

Some people say it feels like pro wrestling but UFC embraces the most pro wrestling thing there is which is the fake bad blood and trash talk

Do you prefer

A. flashy entrances and no trash talk nonsense
B. Flashy entrance and trash talk
C. No flashy entrances and trash talk
D. Neither
 
Not sure why he hates it so much. Fans like them and it makes the fighters bigger personalities instead of faceless Venum/Rebook assholes.

Would have to keep them to a minimum tho, definitely not every event and only fighters who really want to do something with it / deserve it.
 
I don’t really care, I did enjoy Izzy’s when in the arena for his first one against Whittaker. My first thought was “how’s the balls on this cunt”, but gee did he perform that fight, brilliant.
 
Bruce Buffer almost defeated Ortega in the Intro.

Dana needs his fighters Expending All in the fight -- this isn't Carnival in the Walkout and Intros.
 
Dana does it out of spite because of his disdain for JMMA. Same with tourneys. He won't do anything comparable to the spectacle that was Pride.
 
Boo this man!

BOOOO!!!!!

giphy.gif
 
Fighters taking twice as long to get to the cage is the problem.

Mvp just ruined it for everyone.
 
I'm ok with any of those - but at the fighter's discretion, fuck Adolph Dana
 
I wouldn't want them to have crap like MVPs all the time, but the UFC entrances are the shittest of all the orgs.

ONE, Bellator and PFL or whatever usually have ramps and screens with videos playing. Meanwhile, UFC has their fighters just walk out from some side entrance. The UFC always look low budget in comparison. At least do a ramp or something.

I watched some random WMMA org the other day on YT while some of the UFC 299 fights were boring, and this event was held in a fucking warehouse or some crap, and yet, the entrance ara had some screens and stuff, and still came off looking way better than what the UFC normally do. And this event probably had like under 100 people in attendance lol.

The UFC should put in at least some effort.
 
Dana is quite literally that pain in the ass English teacher that played favorites and hated all of the dudes but loved the popular girls growing up. Just the difference is that he makes billions and can enforce this shit beyond middle school
 
Say what? How am I doing that? My answer is basically “C” from TS’s list of options: “no flashy entrances and trash talk.”

However, trash talk doesn’t bother me in and of itself. It bothers me when it’s constantly
manufactured by everyone to try and sell fights.

Edit: wait, is “C” supposed to mean no to
flashy entrances but yes to trash talk? It’s worded strangely. If so I should’ve picked D lol
 
You can't have a fighter steal the attention away from the UFC brand and promote themself. Wear your venum "kit" and do as you're told.

However, we will allow vibrant pink shorts for our sideshow act.
 
