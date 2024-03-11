Dana says "no more flashy entrances"

I wouldn't want them to have crap like MVPs all the time, but the UFC entrances are the shittest of all the orgs.



ONE, Bellator and PFL or whatever usually have ramps and screens with videos playing. Meanwhile, UFC has their fighters just walk out from some side entrance. The UFC always look low budget in comparison. At least do a ramp or something.



I watched some random WMMA org the other day on YT while some of the UFC 299 fights were boring, and this event was held in a fucking warehouse or some crap, and yet, the entrance ara had some screens and stuff, and still came off looking way better than what the UFC normally do. And this event probably had like under 100 people in attendance lol.



The UFC should put in at least some effort.