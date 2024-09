You know, who really cares? Rankings, especially P4P rankings, are simple one persons opinion. If Dana thinks Jones is #1, what difference does that make? Its just his opinion. Don't forget, White has to promote Jones-Miocic fight, and make it look as BIG as he can. By saying Jones is P4P greatest, against the greatest UFC HW champ ever, its a perfect way to get people who don't know any better to pay to watch. Remember, Dana White is a promoter!