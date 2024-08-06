



“What he (Aspinall) did to Curtis Blaydes the way he did it and how fast he did it there’s no doubt. I mean this guy is a scary dude and he looks like the future of the heavyweight division but at the same time he’s working his way up. He’s climbing up the ladder and everybody’s like he deserves this, he deserve that, he’s a… He doesn’t deserve anything. He looks great, and he looks like he’s going to be the guy.



You got Stipe and Jon who have paid their dues. They’ve been here forever. They’ve fought everybody, they’ve fought all the fights you could possibly fight. These guys deserve to fight each other. Whoever wins that fight, I think that they owe it to Aspinall to fight him and give him the opportunity that they’ve been given.”