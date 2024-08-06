Media Dana defends Jones/Stipe “They’ve paid their dues” Aspinall still “working his way up; doesn’t deserve anything”

“What he (Aspinall) did to Curtis Blaydes the way he did it and how fast he did it there’s no doubt. I mean this guy is a scary dude and he looks like the future of the heavyweight division but at the same time he’s working his way up. He’s climbing up the ladder and everybody’s like he deserves this, he deserve that, he’s a… He doesn’t deserve anything. He looks great, and he looks like he’s going to be the guy.

You got Stipe and Jon who have paid their dues. They’ve been here forever. They’ve fought everybody, they’ve fought all the fights you could possibly fight. These guys deserve to fight each other. Whoever wins that fight, I think that they owe it to Aspinall to fight him and give him the opportunity that they’ve been given.”
 
Juicehead must have some kind of dirt on the bald goof.

The way he makes excuses for this holding up an entire division around a guy who has hardly fought at all in recent times, in between getting stripped, suspended, and arrested is just beyond bizarre at this stage.
 
giphy.webp
 
Since when does Dana give 2 shits about Stipe? He never cared for the guy when he was champion and all of a sudden he's paid his dues? The guy has sat our for 3 years and is coming off a brutal KO loss and is always demanding title shots and immediate rematches. As for Jon, the guy has been nothing but a liability. Multiple destroyed cards/events, multiple PED failures and he's being rewarded with a favorable match up and is allowed to hold the undisputed title hostage? Jon and Stipe obviously have dirt on Dana.
 
You'd think Tom was the Belal of the HW division. He has the potential to be the unstoppable destroyer like Fedor and he also has the UK as a market. Why the fuck would you not want to finally have a HW champion that could potentially reign for a long time, destroying everyone?
 
Great promoter.

Remember when he went off on Islam not being the #1 guy during a post fight conference for an Islam headlined PPV?
 
Well if he's talking about a bonus red panty night as a reward for a career past, then yeah he's right. Jones and Stipe are done (although Stipe is more done than Jones).

Who wouldn't watch the fuck out of a Jones vs Aspinall dust up.(As unlikely it is to happen!!!).
 
Instead of building Aspinall as their next big star (he could easily be their next UK superstar), he'd rather get an immediate PPV payday (which I doubt even gets that many buys). Sounds like the UFC is reigning it in and calling it quits on growing the sport anymore. Might end up like boxing soon.
 
Yeah, being 8-1 in the UFC HW division with the only loss being an unfortunate injury, all wins via finish in the first or second round. Wins over Blaydes (top 5), Volkov (top 5), Pavlovich (top5), Tybura (top 10) and Spivac (top 10). And again, all via very quick finish.

Doesn’t deserve anything? Oh fck off

<36>

Just say this is what we want to do before they both retire as hall of famers after great careers. No need to lie and insult the real #1 HW of the UFC.
 
Why are they so obsessed with making this fight happen? It's trash, it will last a minute, no one will remember it or care about it.
 
milliniar said:
Interim champ is still working his way up? LOL beat every active fighter of note aside from Gane, who could win but probably wouldn't.
Click to expand...
Lets not forget Gane have ducked Aspinal many times.
 
arcadeperfect said:
You'd think Tom was the Belal of the HW division. He has the potential to be the unstoppable destroyer like Fedor and he also has the UK as a market. Why the fuck would you not want to finally have a HW champion that could potentially reign for a long time, destroying everyone?
Click to expand...
because they can spin it either way If Jones beats Tom he beat the guy that cleared out the division so he can easily retire off that win alone If Tom beats Jones the young lion beat the aging fighter. The scripts write themselves..
 
