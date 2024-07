Pharenheit said: Instead of saying how Belal looked phenomenal and was the better man in the octagon, Dana barely mentions his name. Belal had Leon backing up all night on the feet. He outgrappled and outmuscled him. He dominated Leon in every aspect, yet not a peep from Dana. Pretty low stuff Click to expand...

Dana was pissed off last night so that didn't help matters, on top of that he now has a champ who is not even close to being a draw along with putting on very lackluster fights, doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand why Dana who is a fight promoter wasn't happy with it.