Economy D.C. mother given $10,800 to help poor families, spends it on Miami trip and buys expensive clothes

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,658
Reaction score
1,586
poor people spend irresponsibly

DC mom given $10,800 taxpayer-funded lump sum as part of scheme to help poor families spends $6,000 on luxury trip to MIAMI and 15 vacation outfits for her three kids​

  • Canethia Miller, 27, splurged through $10K intended for impoverished mothers
  • She shared how she put a majority of her program cash into a luxury Miami trip
  • Other young moms said they put the windfall into paying down their debts
Click to expand...

www.dailymail.co.uk

Impoverished DC mom admits to blowing $10K government funds on 'fun'

Canethia Miller, 27, revealed that after receiving the huge windfall, she spent a majority of the cash on a week-long luxury vacation to Miami with her three kids and their father.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

guCWlav.png


What a waste of taxpayer money. Poor people want instant gratification
 
F1980 said:
www.dailymail.co.uk

Impoverished DC mom admits to blowing $10K government funds on 'fun'

Canethia Miller, 27, revealed that after receiving the huge windfall, she spent a majority of the cash on a week-long luxury vacation to Miami with her three kids and their father.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

guCWlav.png


What a waste of taxpayer money. Poor people want instant gratification
Click to expand...
What you sexists don't understand is that she's investing for the future. By buying expensive clothes and going on luxury vacations she's increasing her chance of meeting a rich man to nabbing him be her new baby daddy. $10k of clothes and vacation can easily turn into 18 years of child support
 
Here's what I don't understand. The article clearly says that most of the people involved spent the money on paying down debt and being responsible.

But we're going to devote more time discussing the negative outlier instead of the majority positive performers because the good got a tiny throw away line in the article. And in 6 months when something like this is proposed again, people are only going to remember the bad actor at the expense of the good.
 
panamaican said:
Here's what I don't understand. The article clearly says that most of the people involved spent the money on paying down debt and being responsible.

But we're going to devote more time discussing the negative outlier instead of the majority positive performers. And in 6 months when something like this is proposed again, people are only going to remember the bad actor at the expense of the good.
Click to expand...
She is just grifting like everyone else in Washington. I see no need to single her out.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
She is just grifting like everyone else in Washington. I see no need to single her out.
Click to expand...
It annoys the hell out of me because the article could have devoted plenty of space to how the other women did the right thing. Some woman who made a responsible decision gets her name in the paper and that inspires other people to do the same. Or someone remembers her name when she's applying for a job and takes a chance on her.

Instead, we're all going to remember this ratchet woman (myself included) and the next time a program like this comes up for discussion, we're going to recall and reference wasteful Miami trips. Just sucks at a societal level.
 
Think about what many people spent those big COVID Stimulus checks on.
 
panamaican said:
Here's what I don't understand. The article clearly says that most of the people involved spent the money on paying down debt and being responsible.

But we're going to devote more time discussing the negative outlier instead of the majority positive performers because the good got a tiny throw away line in the article. And in 6 months when something like this is proposed again, people are only going to remember the bad actor at the expense of the good.
Click to expand...
You don't understand this?

Outrage politics 101. This is a slightly newer version of regans welfare queen bogeyman.

Nobody even considers the fact we'll spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a few military aircraft that will then be used to blow the shit out of innocent civilians, but a story about a broke ass person spending 0.0001 percent of that on a trip is a fucking outrage
 
Haven't I mentioned lately that anecdotes aren't worth a fuck? Because I'm sure I did.
 
panamaican said:
It annoys the hell out of me because the article could have devoted plenty of space to how the other women did the right thing. Some woman who made a responsible decision gets her name in the paper and that inspires other people to do the same. Or someone remembers her name when she's applying for a job and takes a chance on her.

Instead, we're all going to remember this ratchet woman (myself included) and the next time a program like this comes up for discussion, we're going to recall and reference wasteful Miami trips. Just sucks at a societal level.
Click to expand...
Not me, FTR, but I get your point.
 
The thing this shows is the program should have had better oversight.

It's fine to help people out but there will be some that abuse the help.

I'm sure others did abuse it but were not as dumb as this shit head.

While others did the right thing with the money.

You don't throw money at people and hope they do the right thing.
 
Who’s idea was it to give someone who’s uneducated and irresponsible financially a lump sum?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,991
Messages
55,249,917
Members
174,705
Latest member
Permante

Share this page

Back
Top