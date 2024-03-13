F1980
poor people spend irresponsibly
What a waste of taxpayer money. Poor people want instant gratification
DC mom given $10,800 taxpayer-funded lump sum as part of scheme to help poor families spends $6,000 on luxury trip to MIAMI and 15 vacation outfits for her three kids
- Canethia Miller, 27, splurged through $10K intended for impoverished mothers
- She shared how she put a majority of her program cash into a luxury Miami trip
- Other young moms said they put the windfall into paying down their debts
Impoverished DC mom admits to blowing $10K government funds on 'fun'
Canethia Miller, 27, revealed that after receiving the huge windfall, she spent a majority of the cash on a week-long luxury vacation to Miami with her three kids and their father.
