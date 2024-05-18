Curtis Blaydes is the only one that should realistically be fighting for the HW belt

The guy has literally fought everyone and ducks no yet he gets passed up by Gane twice and was going to get passed up again by Tom because he ducks no one. Even now, he still has to beat what's probably the best guy in the entire division for a paper belt just to have a chance at the real belt despite having already having a recorded win over him. Yet he still doesn't complain. Mean while Tom is out here literally crying that Stipe is passing over him, when the only reason he got the opportunity to fight for that paper belt and have a chance at the real belt is because Blaydes chose to not duck Sergei when he could have easily ducked him making him have to fight Tom first instead and sat out until he could get Gane and get a TS off him.
 
TS trying hard for the worst poster of the month award with these threads.
 
You prove my signature right, that's about as right as you get.
Maybe try to make an actual attempt to disprove me instead of just saying "worst poster bro". Otherwise I just think you can't disapprove anything.

Hey, a win is still a win. He could have easily refused to fight Tom again and sat out until he could fight for the actual belt or a better stylistic match up like Gane but he didn't and should be respected for it.
 
Did you miss the part where Blaydes is fighting Aspinall for the title?

Jones literally just said this is his last fight. So whomever wins this fight will either be first in line to face Stipe, if he beats Jones. Or promoted to Undisputed champion, if Jones beats Stipe.

These are the proper guys for this Interim Title fight, imo.

What’s the problem?
 
The problem with Blaydes is that he's not marketable. And when you have guys like that, they way the get title shots and continue to stay as contenders is simply by fighting and putting together longer winning streaks. The issue and especially at HW is they lose eventually. Blaydes career has been a series of 3-5 fight winning streaks and then losing a #1 contender fight. Then you'll get a guy like Gane who sits out after developing into a contender and he will always be 1-2 wins from a title fight.

It sucks for someone like Blaydes, but it's just to unfortunate reality of the sport.
 
Did you miss the part where Blaydes is fighting Aspinall for the title?

Jones literally just said this is his last fight. So whomever wins this fight will either be first in line to face Stipe, if he beats Jones. Or promoted to Undisputed champion, if Jones beats Stipe.

These are the proper guys for this Interim Title fight.
And you really believe him? I'm not believing anything until he vacates.
 
He's been KO'd twice in the last 3 years and is still getting a title shot.
 
Curtis is on a 1 fight win streak that nobody expected.

Stop embarassing yourselves Jones haters.
 
Did you miss the part where Blaydes is fighting Aspinall for the title?

Jones literally just said this is his last fight. So whomever wins this fight will either be first in line to face Stipe, if he beats Jones. Or promoted to Undisputed champion, if Jones beats Stipe.

These are the proper guys for this Interim Title fight, imo.

What’s the problem?
I really don't understand why people are hating on this.

Regardless of how you feel, there's no denying Jon is the biggest challenge to all of thse pretenders. It's been 16 years and he's still on top. Your best hope if you're a Tom/Curtis fan is he fights Stipe and just retires and they get promoted to undisputed without ever having to challenge Jon and potentially lose their belt.

Cause history says they lose that fight.

Not to mention the only reason this fight is even happening in the first place is the UFC needs to help sell to the Brits to stay out till 6am for Leon/Belal. Which Tom would have to do regardless if he was the interim champ or not.
 
I've always said if Curtis just keeps fighting long enough he'll end up with the belt. He's just that skilled.

Now, if he can learn how to transition from striking to wrestling 10 times better he will be almost unstoppable. But right now his TDs are dog shit timed and clunky.
 
The problem with Blaydes is that he's not marketable. And when you have guys like that, they way the get title shots and continue to stay as contenders is simply by fighting and putting together longer winning streaks. The issue and especially at HW is they lose eventually. Blaydes career has been a series of 3-5 fight winning streaks and then losing a #1 contender fight. Then you'll get a guy like Gane who sits out after developing into a contender and he will always be 1-2 wins from a title fight.

It sucks for someone like Blaydes, but it's just to unfortunate reality of the sport.
Considering Blaydes grew up with a really bad speech impediment you’d think the ufc would love to promote him and use his inspiring story for positive press, seems strange they don’t but I’m guessing they just don’t particularly care for his fighting style
 
Tom vs Curtis is a good fight to make. The last fight was basically nothing and Curtis didn't really attribute anything to Tom's loss.
Of course Jones vs Tom is fight to make since no one cares to see Jon vs Stipe.
 
