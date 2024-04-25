Curtis Blaydes: I'm not surprised if Aspinall fights Brock Lesnar at UFC 304

Unheralded Truth
Even though Blaydes’ record reads their fight a win for him, Blaydes himself doesn’t actually count it, but that also leaves some unfinished business with Aspinall, since they never really got
the chance to fight. With UFC 304 now scheduled in Manchester for July 27, Blaydes rematching Aspinall in the main event seems like the easiest no-brainer available for UFC matchmakers.
But the former NCAA junior college national champion wrestler knows better than to start celebrating:
“I don’t predict. I hope. It would be nice. Do I believe there’s a path? Do I believe it makes sense? Yeah. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. It makes all the sense in the world, but that
don’t mean it’s going to happen,” Blaydes said. “A lot of times other matchups have made more sense. Like me and my homie were just talking about when Hendo came out of retirement and
just like that got a title shot. That makes no sense but it happens."
“Would I be shocked if the UFC hit up Brock Lesnar and was like, ‘Do you want to go to England? Do you want to make a lot of money?’ And he said, ‘Yeah’? I would not be shocked if they
brought in Brock Lesnar for this. I would be upset, but I wouldn’t be surprised."
England was also the site where Blaydes fought Aspinall the first time around and he has no problem going back, even if it might get a little hot under the collar:
“I don’t know why people make it a big deal,” Blaydes said. “Because once you’re in the octagon, the venue doesn’t have an impact. The boos? I don’t give a damn about boos. I don’t give a damn
about no boos. I’ll do it anywhere. If it has to be in England, that’s fine. I liked England besides their lack of air conditioning. They don’t have air conditioning, and I don’t know why. It’s weird. I don’t
get it, but that’s a thing out there.”
Blaydes shoots down Gane as a potential opponent for him though, because he claims the French heavyweight passed on two previous offers to face him in the past. If anything, Blaydes believes
Gane needs to face off against a heavyweight who poses a bigger threat in grappling, which has been his most glaring deficiency in his two UFC losses:
“You should give him the worst matchup possible,” Blaydes said of Gane. “Because when he has the leverage — a few years ago before the Ngannou fight, he had all the leverage, he had all the
hype, he was turning down everybody. He turned down me twice. He turned down Aspinall I heard also. So now you don’t have that leverage. I have leverage. Not a lot, but I have more than he does."
Source: https://www.mmafighting.com/2024/4/...es-sense-but-i-learned-a-while-ago-i-dont-get
Source: https://www.mmafighting.com/2024/4/...es-sense-but-i-learned-a-while-ago-i-dont-get