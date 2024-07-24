Media Curtis Blaydes: "I Would F*ck Up" Alex Pereira - He "Not Winning" Against Any Top 5 HW

Hopefully this confidence translates into
877349-36049793.png
 
Black9 said:
Sounding a bit like Anthony Smith, since he's been KO'd by every other big puncher(Derrick, Ngannou)..
Click to expand...

If Blaydes wanted to go full wrestler vs Pereira he's not losing that fight lol.
 
He's not wrong. Who's in the top 5 right now?

Jones- Wipes the floor with Poatan, which is why he wants that fight.

Aspinall- Not even competitive. Aspinall by whatever he decides.

Gane- This is interesting. Gane is a phenominal striker, but Poatan definitely has the power advantage. Gane was dropped and flash KOed by Tuivasa. Poatan can win that fight.

Volkov- He's really good everywhere. Top striker, a real bjj black belt. Would be the first guy taller and longer than Poatan that actually fights to his physical gifts. Tough, tough fight for Poatan.

Blaydes- Capable of having a brainfart and standing with Poatan and getting KOed. But if he used his grappling Pereira should be an easy fight for him.
 
It would be tough not to favor a wrestler with a 40 lb weight advantage, but Curtis' #1 ability above even his wrestling, is the ability to get absolutely smoked by a big puncher.

Alex is a live dog in that matchup IMO.
 
Blaydes is right. Potatoman would get sent out of the octagon with shit in his pants.
 
He very well  should beat Poatan, but the question around Blaydes for a while now is not what he  should be capable of, it's what will he actually do.

Guy  should probably have been champ already too, but that didn't happen yet
 
INB4 Butthurt Pereira dickridas

Blaydes would dominate him.
 
If he sticks to wrestling he probably wins. Blaydes can wrestle for 5 rounds.
 
jx820 said:
It would be tough not to favor a wrestler with a 40 lb weight advantage, but Curtis' #1 ability above even his wrestling, is the ability to get absolutely smoked by a big puncher.

Alex is a live dog in that matchup IMO.
Click to expand...

Agreed
 
alex is a big dude but he would be in some scary shit to be taken down by a few of these hws. I personally only see the path as he vacates lhw fights for the hw title and retires win or lose.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Substance Abuse
Media Alex Pereira Responds to His Old GLORY Rival, Artem Vakhitov After Being Called Out by Him.
5 6 7
Replies
139
Views
5K
Bigmoney4166
Bigmoney4166
HockeyBjj
*IF* Alex Pereira fights at heavyweight in 3 weeks in Brazil, who should it be against?
2
Replies
39
Views
936
Snarly
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,359
Messages
55,904,603
Members
174,980
Latest member
KristanLuk

Share this page

Back
Top