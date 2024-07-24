He's not wrong. Who's in the top 5 right now?



Jones- Wipes the floor with Poatan, which is why he wants that fight.



Aspinall- Not even competitive. Aspinall by whatever he decides.



Gane- This is interesting. Gane is a phenominal striker, but Poatan definitely has the power advantage. Gane was dropped and flash KOed by Tuivasa. Poatan can win that fight.



Volkov- He's really good everywhere. Top striker, a real bjj black belt. Would be the first guy taller and longer than Poatan that actually fights to his physical gifts. Tough, tough fight for Poatan.



Blaydes- Capable of having a brainfart and standing with Poatan and getting KOed. But if he used his grappling Pereira should be an easy fight for him.