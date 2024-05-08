Current UFC Title Holders

cws80us

cws80us

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 16, 2006
Messages
3,073
Reaction score
2,553
Did some research on current champions, and here's some interesting facts:
  • 5 current title holders have not yet defended (Jones, Aspinal, DDP, Tapuria, Pennington). None these currently has fight scheduled either.
  • Current longest reigning champion is Leon Edwards. Won the WW belt on August of 2022 (21 months). Second is Islam at 19 months, then Jones at 14 months.
  • There's only 1 title defense currently scheduled, which is Islam vs Poirier in June.
  • Most defenses is Zhang at 3, which counts her first title run. Leon, Islam, and Pantoja each have 2.
  • Longest currently inactive is Jones, who is injured at 14 months. Next is Grasso at 8 months, then Islam at 7 months, and Aspinal at 6 months.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Should the UFC move O'Malley/Chito 2 to 300?
Replies
13
Views
710
Domitian
Domitian
jeff7b9
UFC Title Trivia Thread
10 11 12
Replies
220
Views
6K
PND
PND
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-308
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco
G
Real Current P4P Feb 2024
2
Replies
21
Views
895
Rationality
R

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,818
Messages
55,518,688
Members
174,807
Latest member
Mapichtli

Share this page

Back
Top