Current UFC Title Holders

cws80us
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2006
- Messages
- 3,073
- Reaction score
- 2,553
Did some research on current champions, and here's some interesting facts:
- 5 current title holders have not yet defended (Jones, Aspinal, DDP, Tapuria, Pennington). None these currently has fight scheduled either.
- Current longest reigning champion is Leon Edwards. Won the WW belt on August of 2022 (21 months). Second is Islam at 19 months, then Jones at 14 months.
- There's only 1 title defense currently scheduled, which is Islam vs Poirier in June.
- Most defenses is Zhang at 3, which counts her first title run. Leon, Islam, and Pantoja each have 2.
- Longest currently inactive is Jones, who is injured at 14 months. Next is Grasso at 8 months, then Islam at 7 months, and Aspinal at 6 months.