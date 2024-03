Forecasting UFC 301-308

JoeRowe said: UFC 301, Brazil (May 4th):

Pantoja vs ???

Costa vs Dolidze

Michel vs Curtis

Smith vs Petrino*

Barralho vs Craig*

*Booked



UFC 302, Newark (June 1st):

Leon vs Belal

Shavkat vs JDM

(winners fight in DEC)



UFC FN, Saudi (June 22nd):

Khamzat vs Cannonier

Aliskerov vs Fluffy

Sharaputin vs RoboCop



UFC 303, Vegas (June 29th):

Aspinall vs Blaydes 2

Islam vs Poirier

Gane vs Pavlovich

Sandhagen vs Umar

Natalia vs Cortez



UFC FN, UK (July 20th)

MVP vs Usman

Paddy vs Dober

Royval vs Mokaev

Allen vs Emmett



UFC 304, Salt-Lake (July 27th):

DDP vs Adesanya

Garry vs Colby (5 rounds)

Yan vs Figgy



UFC 305, Perth (August 17th):

Topuria vs Volk 2

Strickland vs Whittaker

Hooker vs Dariush



UFC FN France, (SEP 7th):

Imavov vs Hermanson

St Denis vs RDA



UFC 306, The Sphere (SEP 14th):

Jones vs Stipe

Grasso vs Shevchenko 3

Ortega vs Evloev



UFC 307, Abu Dhabi (OCT 19th):

Islam vs Charles/Arman/Justin

Men's 125 Title Fight



UFC 308, MSG (NOV 9th):

Pereira/Hill vs Ankalaev

O'Malley vs Merab

Good effort!Look, you're gonna get a bunch of people fault-finding little things like Pereira not likely to fight on 301 because he usually fights once or twice a year maximum so won't make 301, but I admire this effort.Great stuff, Joe.I'd be super happy with a bunch of those fights. I definitely want Aspinall to fight in London, I definitely want Gane to fight in Paris, and I don't really want Jones vs Stipe on UFC Noche at the The Sphere, but details like that aren't really relevant when we can't actually offer the fights and work with the feedback in the first place.I'd make a couple of changes, but this is excellent work.