Social Cubans are disappearing as they sail to America, leaving a painful void

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
7,084
Reaction score
8,934
By Dave Sherwood
  • Many Cubans risk dangerous sea crossings to escape economic hardship
  • Families left in limbo as loved ones disappear in 'invisible' shipwrecks
  • U.N. reports surge in missing migrants amid fears of U.S. policy changes
PALMA SOLA, Cuba, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Every day, Cuban mother Mayra Ruiz wakes up wondering if today might be the day she hears from her only son, Maiquel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez disappeared without a trace in December 2022 alongside 28 friends and family who fled for Florida aboard a homemade boat. They were frantic to escape the crisis-racked Caribbean island, amid signs the United States was about to tighten immigration rules.
For nearly two years, Ruiz has lived in limbo, yearning for any sign of her son.

60419_Block_Standard_1.jpg

"We haven't had good news, but we haven't had bad news either," said the 61-year-old, who lives in the city of Santa Clara, in central Cuba. "My mother's heart tells me he's alive... but not hearing from him is torture."

Gonzalez, who would now be 28, was typical of Cuba's youth, his mother said: He loved music and dance, and drove a motorcycle taxi. But he also dreamt of a car, and a better home for his mother and father.

He knew he could never afford the nearly $5,000 price tag to fly to Nicaragua and then journey north to the U.S. border - the preferred migration route of many Cubans. So when the opportunity to take a homemade boat across the Straits of Florida presented itself - for less than $200 - he jumped at it.
The price was right. The distance, little more than 90 miles, far shorter. But the risk was incalculable.

The Straits, which bridge the gap between Cuba and the U.S. state of Florida, are plagued by strong currents, treacherous weather and shark-infested waters - considered among the five most dangerous migrant crossings globally, the U.N. says.

Reuters spoke with more than 40 friends and family of those lost on that boat. The conversations shed light on the complex calculus made by would-be migrants before undertaking the life-or-death journey. They also highlight how some families are left permanently scarred by their disappearance.
35269225046_aa68bc72e5_b.jpg

The U.N.'s Missing Migrants Project says 626 have died along the route since 2014, but cases like this one - never investigated by regional governments nor registered by the U.N. - suggest the numbers who disappear at sea may far exceed official counts.

Some family and neighbors of those lost told Reuters that preparations were already underway for a new exodus as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate immigration policy ahead of the Nov. 5 election, sowing fear among prospective migrants that the U.S. may again tighten its entry requirements.

The U.N. project has already recorded a nearly 20% surge in dead or missing migrants along traditional Caribbean migratory routes through Sept. 13.

The U.N. project classifies the missing boat of 29 as an "invisible" shipwreck, in which a vessel is reported missing, those aboard disappear, and neither authorities, the media, nor relatives can say for sure what became of them.

It's a phenomenon echoed in other refugee hotspots worldwide such as the Mediterranean and off the West African coast.

Reuters provided the names, birthdates, and the precise location and date of departure of the missing boat to migration authorities in the United States, in Cuba and in the nearby Bahamas. Neither U.S. or Bahamian authorities had any information on their whereabouts, nor had any government conducted a thorough investigation into the boat's disappearance.

chart.png

Local authorities around the small farm town of Palma Sola, where the boat disappeared, conducted a search a week after the boat's disappearance but found nothing.

"It wasn't just one person, it was massive," said Ruiz, in tears during an interview at a farmhouse just a mile or so from where her son disappeared. "It's cruel, but the governments don't give us answers."

BAD LUCK

U.N. experts say 2022 was an especially bad year for migrants in the Caribbean region - the most lethal on record.

Word was spreading in Cuba of a pending U.S. crackdown on illegal migration by land and sea as the Biden administration prepared to implement its parole policy in 2023.

That new policy allowed Cubans, as well as those from Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela - to enter the U.S. legally provided they met certain requirements. But it came together with stronger enforcement, including across the Florida Straits, which prompted a rush to leave Cuba before the crackdown began.

Trump, who has touted anti-immigration policies as a key part of his campaign platform, has said he would eliminate the Biden parole program. The initiative has allowed hundreds of thousands of migrants with U.S. sponsors to enter the country legally.

64b986aec5c7596dd2ad8d0308416fbf.jpg


The U.N. declined to comment on the U.S. elections or immigration policy. Edwin Viales, a regional monitor for the U.N.'s Missing Migrants project, told Reuters that migrant deaths are often the result of "restrictive policies that force people to migrate irregularly."

By the time the doomed raft was preparing to depart in late 2022, food, medicine and fuel shortages were worsening following a deep recession triggered by the global pandemic as well as more aggressive U.S. sanctions under Trump that had made life miserable for many in Cuba. Desperation had set in.

"The clock was ticking," said Kastia Rodriguez, a 36-year old who lost both a brother and a sister on the missing boat. "If they didn't go, they would be turned back."

Taking off from remote and poverty-stricken Palma Sola, the home of many of those who vanished, provided the shortest route from the Cuban coast to the nearby Florida Keys, and the cheapest.
2327785

The group's homemade boat, or "balsa," seemed like a winner, said Carlos Raul Reyes, an experienced local fisherman whose nephew was among the crew. He said it measured nearly 30 feet (9 meters) in length, built from solid wood planks with 16 flotation tanks - repurposed gas cans - to each side and a bus engine for power.

But bad luck struck early, he said. The crew, which set out under the cover of darkness, was forced to return for a forgotten bottle of engine oil, costing them a day - and their cherished clear-weather window.

A storm was brewing. The wind veered from a more favorable south to north, frothing up waves of 10 feet or more, sheets of driving rain and ushering in an unusually bitter chill.

"If they hadn`t turned around, they would have made it for sure," said Reyes, who searched for their bodies later but found only some familiar clothes and some spilled rice where the crew had camped before departing. "The conditions got very bad."

On December 26, 2022, one of their crew called home by cell phone, assuring family back home they were ok.
That was the last anyone would hear from them.

images

- We would love to go to US. But Maga prefer a fat scammer!

DEAD ENDS

Anxiety turned to panic about a week after the boat's initial departure, family members recall.

On January 6, 2023, less than two weeks after the boat left, the family alerted the police in the nearby town of Marti. A search by local authorities and local fishermen turned up nothing, family members said.

Officials with Cuba's foreign ministry advised Kastia Rodriguez, whose brother and sister were among the missing, to watch for migrants returned to Havana on charter flights from the Bahamas, where many had been detained.
Her siblings never materialized.

The months to come saw reports of mysterious phone calls from the U.S. as well as a sighting - later recanted - of one of the young men from the boat near Fort Lauderdale.

Many friends and family cling to the belief the migrants were detained in the United States, or in the Bahamas.
But some now concede, reluctantly, that their loved ones may have drowned.

"The weather was bad, and the ocean is a traitor. Maybe they were shipwrecked, but where is the evidence?," said Luis del Sol Vasquez, 69, whose only son vanished with the boat.
IaJyqIo6cMtNYhBOIx8stgaLWDPwABgCCNfzoDyiqug.jpg

Back home, in Palma Sola, the boat's disappearance left some children in the town without a mother or a father, devastating the close-knit community.

Marbelia Estrada, 56, lost two children, an adult son and daughter, on the boat. Both had children of their own. Her daughter left two children without a parent after her husband took another rustic boat to the United States to earn money to support the family. Both children are now under the care of Sosa, their grandmother. All are traumatized, she said.

"We had to take them to a psychologist," Estrada told Reuters. "The 5-year old often asks, when is Papa coming home? He sometimes doesn't eat; he gets very sad."

The U.S. Coast Guard, which patrols the Straits of Florida and returns illegal migrants attempting to cross illegally to their home countries, told Reuters "there is not a case that matches this migrant voyage", after reviewing a list of the boat's crew.

Neither U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) nor U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) had any record of the case.
The Bahamas' top immigration official, William Pratt, told Reuters in an email that "none of the names you provided appear in our Detainee Management System."
 

"HORROR SHOW"

Upwards of one million Cubans have left the island since 2020, roughly a tenth of the population, in an exodus demographers say has few parallels outside of war.

There are few signs of it slowing, especially as a fresh U.S. move to restrict illegal immigration further may be looming no matter who wins the November elections.

Cuba's government - which has long blamed U.S. sanctions for tanking its economy and stoking migration - is taking note.

"The issue of migration has become, like never before in the last 25 years, a key point of the current U.S. electoral campaign," according to a report in state-run media outlet Granma in late September.
01_Aereo-Cuba_Zarpo.jpg

"This is sounding alarms for potential migrants who will try to reach U.S. territory more quickly before the elections... and on many occasions they resort to irregular migratory movements."

Alain Molina, from the nearby coastal town of Coralillo, who survived his own shipwreck on a U.S.-bound balsa in December 2022, said he believed another such wave of emigration was imminent, as the island's communist-run economy flounders.

"People are already making preparations. Everyone is talking about it," Molina said. He had already been offered a seat on a boat, he said, though he'd declined.

"It's going to kick off again at any moment."

https://www.reuters.com/world/ameri...-route-us-leave-painful-void-home-2024-10-12/
 
Cuba has a fascinating history and really came pretty close to being a part of the U.S. There was a pretty sizeable movement in support of it once, pre-revolution. Horrible how things ended up.

Yoel Romero had some pretty distressing stories about what people who leave have to go through, when he was on Rogan's podcast - an episode of Joe's show that is actually worth listening to.

Alexis Vila's life story is pretty sad too. Another Cuban wrestling champ who escaped. You may remember him from Bellator when he KO'd Joe Warren.



He's in prison now for taking part in kidnapping, torturing and killing someone.
 

Cats and dogs left behind by migrating Cubans shed a light on the island’s deepening crisis

Updated 1:01 AM BRT, October 13, 2024

HAVANA (AP) — Balto, Pepa and Mami were among the lucky ones.

After being abandoned by their owners who left Cuba — or simply couldn’t care for them anymore — the dogs were rescued by animal rights activists on the island, who fed them, sterilized them and found them a new home.

Many others didn’t have such luck, and were left wandering the streets.
scale

- LOve this movie. Hope the woktards dont do a reboot!

While there are no official figures or estimates of how many pets have been left behind by their owners who leave the island, the number of abandoned cats and dogs has spiked in the last two years as Cubans migrate in record numbers, animal activists say.

“We’d receive a phone call from someone asking us to care for their pets, because they’re suddenly migrating and don’t know what to do with them,” said Elizabeth Meade, founder of Adoptions for Love, an animal shelter in Havana.

Although the shelter found a home for some 300 rescued pets in the past year, many of those were returned — or simply went missing — after their new owners also decided to migrate. For these animals, said Meade, “it’s not always a happy ending.”
poster_incrc3advel-jornada.jpg

Between October 2021 and September 2024, U.S. authorities reported more than 600,000 encounters with Cubans — a significant number for an island of roughly 10 million people. That is in addition to the thousands who choose to migrate to Spain or other Latin American countries.

For many Cubans, taking their pets with them is not an option.

Transporting an animal from Havana to Miami through a specialized agency can cost up to $1,200 — including medical examinations and the flight — and, since September, pet owners have to pay an additional $1,300 to comply with a legal obligation of a quarantine.
90

For those who remain in Cuba, daily life is not easy: the country’s gross domestic product fell by 2% in 2023, resulting in rampant inflation and food and fuel shortages.

Caring for a pet on the island can be prohibitive for most Cubans. While the average monthly salary in the state sector — the largest employer — is about $21, a 20-kilo bag of imported dog food can cost up to $70 and a visit to the vet costs the equivalent of $10.

The increase in the number of abandoned pets in Cuba has been largely countered by animal activism, a phenomenon that began to take shape in 2018 after the Internet was massively adopted and social media helped coordinate actions.

In 2021, animal rights activists scored a win when the government passed a long-awaited animal welfare law, which seeks to prevent cruelty and raise awareness about the need to protect animals. The law also penalizes animal cruelty, including dogfights, and the sacrifice of animals for religious purposes but activists say it is not enough.

“Abandonment is the worst form of animal abuse,” said Leandro Valdés, a dog trainer and proud owner of Koffee, a rescued dog that has gone viral as he rides around Havana in the back of Valdés’ motorcycle, wearing goggles and a seatbelt.

“The increase in migration has resulted in more pets being abandoned,” says Valdés, noting the “loss of values” that resulted from Cuba’s deepening economic crisis.
90

Rescued dog Koffee sits on the motorcycle next to his new caretaker Leandro Valdes during an interview in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

https://apnews.com/article/cuba-migration-pets-animal-rights-ccecf0dd3c0d86cd99a22c0205b80498

- Cubans cant even rise pets. :mad:
 
HOLA said:
Cuba has a fascinating history and really came pretty close to being a part of the U.S. There was a pretty sizeable movement in support of it once, pre-revolution. Horrible how things ended up.

Yoel Romero had some pretty distressing stories about what people who leave have to go through, when he was on Rogan's podcast - an episode of Joe's show that is actually worth listening to.

Alexis Vila's life story is pretty sad too. Another Cuban wrestling champ who escaped. You may remember him from Bellator when he KO'd Joe Warren.



He's in prison now for taking part in kidnapping, torturing and killing someone.
Click to expand...

- I read the story of a boxer, he has a pretty easy name, but my memory is bad the last days. He used to row, and had a pretty good or high KO ratio as amateur. He said while he get a meat to eat, the other guys didnt get
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- I read the story of a boxer, he has a pretty easy name, but my memory is bad the last days. He used to row, and had a pretty good or high KO ratio as amateur. He said while he get a meat to eat, the other guys didnt get
Click to expand...
Yeah Yoel went into that. The higher ranked guys literally got fed better. I dunno what the hell they fed Yoel, but I guess it worked haha

vqq9eX.gif


tumblr_p3srhw92fB1ry1rm7o1_500.gifv
 
$5,000 to fly from Cuba to Nicaragua?

Is that US Dollars? I'd have a hard time affording that too

Cuba sounds like Hotel California... you can never leave
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Yemen’s Houthi rebels detain 11 UN staffers as well as aid workers in sudden crackdown
Replies
10
Views
336
Islam Imamate
Islam Imamate

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,743
Messages
56,342,662
Members
175,174
Latest member
crarnsin

Share this page

Back
Top