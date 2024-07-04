  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Cro cop vs Nogueira

Crocop had just STEAMROLLED two of the best HWs from the previous era (Igor and Heath), and Nog was coming off a beating from Fedor and a controversial decision win over Ricco. This was the final step. It was actually for the interim title.

Nog took his beating after having his guard shut down. And in round 2, he set up the takedown with some strikes, and once on top, his BJJ dominated.

Crocop was still so inexperienced as a grappler, but he proved to be so sound defensively. Nog had to work very hard to take back that fight. A true classic.
 
Big Nog ain't no Jiri. Came back out for round 2 after getting smashed on and kicked in the head to get the sub. The toughness and endurance of Nog was unlike anything we see today. He'd legit die in there if he had to.

This version of Mirko which Nog beat would have kicked Poatans head into the 26th row.

Levels.
 
It is interesting to rewatch those old fights. Nog's takedowns are pretty bad and CroCop gave him that armbar. CroCop would wait until Nog stops circling and kept throwing those kicks that often landed.

But about every fight was a competitive battle.
 
Fight Professor said:
It is interesting to rewatch those old fights. Nog's takedowns are pretty bad and CroCop gave him that armbar. CroCop would wait until Nog stops circling and kept throwing those kicks that often landed.

But about every fight was a competitive battle.
Click to expand...

You have to consider how spent Cop was after a first 10 minute round of stuffing takedowns and trying to knock Nogueira out with all his might.

Big Nogs takedowns weren't the best but he took down everyone he ever fought in Pride. Mirko, Fedor, Barnett, Sergei, Werdum.

His toughness and determination offset the slight weakness of his pure wrestling athleticism.
 
Amorak said:
After that first round, we watched that live me and some friends, couldn't believe crocop Lost - what a Mauling Crocop gave him in the first round....

Click to expand...

Super cool. My wife a buddy and I all rewatched that match randomly last week, for the first time in a decade or so. What a blast (....from the past). CC had Nog tagged up so much in the 10 min first, avoided or defended Nog's ground game, and then the latter half of the first was just CC stuffing Nog while lighting him up on the feet. . . and then finishing the round with a knock down high kick! Everyone thought it was over come round two, yet Nog started laying on the gnp after a takedown and that armbar is in my top 5 ever.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Big Nog ain't no Jiri. Came back out for round 2 after getting smashed on and kicked in the head to get the sub. The toughness and endurance of Nog was unlike anything we see today. He'd legit die in there if he had to.

This version of Mirko which Nog beat would have kicked Poatans head into the 26th row.

Levels.
Click to expand...
Prime vs Prime CC and Poatan would be the stuff of legends/wet-dreams.
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
Prime vs Prime CC and Poatan would be the stuff of legends/wet-dreams.
Click to expand...

Mirko would melt him easily. Poatan is a great kick boxer by today's standards. But by 90s to mid 2000s K-1 standards he would have had a hard time qualifying for a HWGP. He lost to K-1 Max LW Kyshenko and glory MW Artem Levin.

Mirko beat greats like Remy, Hug, Aerts, Hunt, Bernardo, Greco and Filho- all of whom who would have knocked Poatan out.

There are levels to this shit. Guys like Badr Hari, Spong and Saki weren't even top 5 guys in K-1 in 2005. Poatan would have to get through them just to get noticed.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Mirko would melt him easily. Poatan is a great kick boxer by today's standards. But by 90s to mid 2000s K-1 standards he would have had a hard time qualifying for a HWGP. He lost to K-1 Max LW Kyshenko and glory MW Artem Levin.

Mirko beat greats like Remy, Hug, Aerts, Hunt, Bernardo, Greco and Filho- all of whom who would have knocked Poatan out.

There are levels to this shit. Guys like Badr Hari, Spong and Saki weren't even top 5 guys in K-1 in 2005. Poatan would have to get through them just to get noticed.
Click to expand...
Don't derail a Mirko Nog thread into a Poatan hate thread as per usual please
I guarantee you Mirko would be the first person to say it would be an epic fight, not that he would "melt him easily".
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Mirko would melt him easily. Poatan is a great kick boxer by today's standards. But by 90s to mid 2000s K-1 standards he would have had a hard time qualifying for a HWGP. He lost to K-1 Max LW Kyshenko and glory MW Artem Levin.

Mirko beat greats like Remy, Hug, Aerts, Hunt, Bernardo, Greco and Filho- all of whom who would have knocked Poatan out.

There are levels to this shit. Guys like Badr Hari, Spong and Saki weren't even top 5 guys in K-1 in 2005. Poatan would have to get through them just to get noticed.
Click to expand...
You make solid points good sir. But keep in mind Poatan would be roided to the gills ;)
 
Amorak said:
After that first round, we watched that live me and some friends, couldn't believe crocop Lost - what a Mauling Crocop gave him in the first round....

Click to expand...


LOL and let's not forget Big Nog's awesome Pride intro music, with comically ironic lines like "Nogueira, KNOCK YOU OUT!"
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Don't derail a Mirko Nog thread into a Poatan hate thread as per usual please
I guarantee you Mirko would be the first person to say it would be an epic fight, not that he would "melt him easily".
Click to expand...

Mirko is a humble man but there are levels to this sheet.

Someone who beat Remy, Aerts, Hug, LeBanner, Hunt and Bernardo isn't losing to someone who lost to Levin and Kyshenko.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Big Nog ain't no Jiri. Came back out for round 2 after getting smashed on and kicked in the head to get the sub. The toughness and endurance of Nog was unlike anything we see today. He'd legit die in there if he had to.

This version of Mirko which Nog beat would have kicked Poatans head into the 26th row.

Levels.
Click to expand...
Id love to see that fight tbh, that would've been crazy fun.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,168
Messages
55,805,185
Members
174,938
Latest member
rawkit

Share this page

Back
Top