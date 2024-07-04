Cro cop vs Nogueira

He ain't no JiriMajor hespect to Big Nog for surviving the LHK at the end of round 1.
It is interesting to rewatch those old fights. Nog's takedowns are pretty bad and CroCop gave him that armbar. CroCop would wait until Nog stops circling and kept throwing those kicks that often landed.
But about every fight was a competitive battle.
After that first round, we watched that live me and some friends, couldn't believe crocop Lost - what a Mauling Crocop gave him in the first round....
Prime vs Prime CC and Poatan would be the stuff of legends/wet-dreams.Big Nog ain't no Jiri. Came back out for round 2 after getting smashed on and kicked in the head to get the sub. The toughness and endurance of Nog was unlike anything we see today. He'd legit die in there if he had to.
This version of Mirko which Nog beat would have kicked Poatans head into the 26th row.
Levels.
Don't derail a Mirko Nog thread into a Poatan hate thread as per usual pleaseMirko would melt him easily. Poatan is a great kick boxer by today's standards. But by 90s to mid 2000s K-1 standards he would have had a hard time qualifying for a HWGP. He lost to K-1 Max LW Kyshenko and glory MW Artem Levin.
Mirko beat greats like Remy, Hug, Aerts, Hunt, Bernardo, Greco and Filho- all of whom who would have knocked Poatan out.
There are levels to this shit. Guys like Badr Hari, Spong and Saki weren't even top 5 guys in K-1 in 2005. Poatan would have to get through them just to get noticed.
Don't derail a Mirko Nog thread into a Poatan hate thread as per usual please
I guarantee you Mirko would be the first person to say it would be an epic fight, not that he would "melt him easily".
