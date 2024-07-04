Cro cop vs Nogueira

Amorak said: After that first round, we watched that live me and some friends, couldn't believe crocop Lost - what a Mauling Crocop gave him in the first round....



Super cool. My wife a buddy and I all rewatched that match randomly last week, for the first time in a decade or so. What a blast (....from the past). CC had Nog tagged up so much in the 10 min first, avoided or defended Nog's ground game, and then the latter half of the first was just CC stuffing Nog while lighting him up on the feet. . . and then finishing the round with a knock down high kick!thought it was over come round two, yet Nog started laying on the gnp after a takedown and that armbar is in my top 5 ever.