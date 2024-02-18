Could Sean Brady make a run for the 170 belt?

hswrestler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 2,504
- Reaction score
- 3,206
We've seen JDM struggle against a solid grappler and Machado Garry didn't look like a world beater today. Imo Brady is solidly above either of these two "rising contenders" and a win over either one of them would put him in conversation for a title shot. I don't know how Brady does against Leon or Shavkat but I'd think Brady's grappling would give both of them fits as he can both control an opponent and finish them on the ground unlike Usman or Colby.