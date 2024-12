I have no interest in finding out. I love Dustin but the endless carousel of repetitive matchmaking at 155 makes me cringe to see his name on a card headliner. He has nothing left to prove... he needs to go away now.



And as for Covington, I have never had an interest in his fights and hope we never see him again. Boring lay and pray artist who sits on the shelf protecting his ranking and only shows up every few years to either crush a can or lose a wildly undeserved title shot? Wow... sign me up to see him again.



In all of the possible match-ups in the UFC, I can't possibly think of a fight that appeals to me less than this one. Might as well bring back Mostapha al-Turk to fight Rolles Gracie in the co-main event